Olubadan Rashidi Ladoja Says Traditional Role Keeps Him Neutral on Rainbow Coalition

Olubadan Rashidi Ladoja said he would have joined Nyesom Wike's Rainbow Coalition as a politician, but his traditional role requires neutrality ahead of 2027.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, said on Wednesday that he would have joined the Rainbow Coalition led by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, if he were still active in partisan politics. Speaking at his palace in Ibadan, Oyo State, the traditional ruler said his current position prevents him from openly identifying with any political party or candidate.

Oba Rashidi Ladoja made the remarks when a group from the PDP national working committee, headed by National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, visited his palace. The visit also served to formally introduce the party's governorship candidate in Oyo State, Hazeem Gbolarumi, who sought the monarch's royal blessings and guidance.

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Why the Olubadan Will Not Take Sides in Party Politics

Oba Rashidi Ladoja stated that his duties as a traditional ruler require him to receive politicians from every party without showing favour. He said he must welcome all visitors and cannot side with any party or candidate. In his view, the palace must stay open to visitors from every political camp, and his job is to welcome them, counsel them and correct them when needed.

The Olubadan acknowledged the political initiative behind the Rainbow Coalition, which Nyesom Wike is championing. Ladoja explained that his personal political stance would have looked different had he not taken up the traditional leadership of Ibadanland. The coalition has become a key feature of political activity among the PDP faction that remains loyal to the FCT minister.

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Traditional Rulers and Their Role in Nigeria's Democracy

Oba Rashidi Ladoja said traditional rulers have a part to play in keeping the peace across Nigeria. According to him, royal institutions should promote political understanding and prevent disputes between politicians from splitting communities.

The monarch added that palaces should guide political leaders and motivate them to chase their goals in a way that does not put national stability at risk. He also addressed leadership, arguing that Nigeria needs a trustworthy figure capable of winning public trust and offering direction during several national challenges. He said such a leader must have a character and track record that give Nigerians reason to believe in them.

Ladoja emphasised integrity, credibility and purposeful leadership as the qualities needed to address the nation's difficulties. He urged politicians to place the interests of the country above personal ambitions and party considerations, insisting that political activity should be grounded in real dedication to national development instead of self-interest.

PDP Position on Wike and the 2027 Elections

Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP National Secretary, said the delegation's visit was meant to keep good ties with royal institutions nationwide. He said the party considered it important to seek the Olubadan's royal blessings and benefit from his advice as the country moves closer to the 2027 general elections.

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Anyanwu used the meeting to reaffirm the party's recognition of Nyesom Wike as its national leader. He said the delegation remained committed to the direction set through the Rainbow Coalition, which was created to encourage political cooperation and to unite people and groups who want to tackle the country's political and development problems.

The PDP National Secretary said the party leadership represented by the delegation would keep working with the Rainbow Coalition and other political forces that share similar aims. He stated that the party stands behind the path Wike has mapped out, a position he presented as central to the delegation's mission.

What Comes Next for Oyo Politics Before 2027

Ladoja appealed to political parties and their supporters to keep their dealings peaceful while preparations for the 2027 general elections move forward. His message points to a period of growing political activity in which the palace serves as a neutral meeting point for parties.

For voters in Oyo State, the introduction of Hazeem Gbolarumi as the PDP governorship candidate marks one of the early visible steps in the party's campaign in the state. The visit to the Olubadan's palace in Ibadan signals that the PDP intends to seek traditional goodwill, although the monarch made clear that he would not endorse any candidate.