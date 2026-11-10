Olu of Oko Baba Agba Appeals Court Injunction on Traditional Title

Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru challenges the Lagos High Court order that set aside his installation as Olu of Oko Baba Agba, seeking to preserve his traditional status during appeal proceedings.

Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru has formally appealed a ruling by the Lagos State High Court that invalidated his appointment and installation as the Olu of Oko Baba Agba in the Oworoshoki community. The monarch, acting through his legal team at D.A. Awosika SAN & Partners, filed a Notice of Appeal on November 6, 2026, against an order issued in Suit No. ID/9885GCMW/2023. This legal challenge seeks to overturn a decision that granted a mandatory injunction to Prince Adeniyi Saliu and six other claimants against the Governor of Lagos State and four other defendants.

Legal Challenge to Court Injunction Order

The November 6, 2026, court order explicitly set aside the nomination, appointment, approval, and installation of Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru as the Olu of Oko Baba Agba. The judgment also restrained the monarch from parading himself as or holding himself out as the Olu pending the final determination of the suit. By filing this appeal, the legal counsel argues that the lower court's decision raises substantial questions of law that require higher judicial review. The appeal process aims to protect the interests of the community and its traditional institution from what they describe as premature judicial interference.

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Tribunal Recommendations and Government Approval

The establishment of the Oko Baba Agba chieftaincy stool was based on specific recommendations made by the Standing Tribunal of Inquiry into Chieftaincy Matters in Lagos State. This tribunal was chaired by Justice T. Ojikutiu-Oshode, who considered the historical background and traditional circumstances surrounding the community. The recommendations were recounted by the erstwhile Oloworo of Oworonshoki Kingdom, late Oba Oloruntoyin Bashir Saliu, who provided context on the lineage and traditions. The tribunal recommended the recognition of Oko Baba Agba as a distinct traditional community. Consequently, the Kekeniju Opemoluwa chieftaincy title of Oworonshoki was elevated to the Second-Class Obaship stool of Olu of Oko Baba Agba. Following these recommendations, relevant governmental approval processes were undertaken. These processes culminated in the approval and confirmation of Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru by the Executive Council of Lagos State as the Olu of Oko Baba Agba.

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Preservatory Orders and Stay of Execution

In addition to the main appeal, an application for a stay of execution, an injunction pending appeal, and other preservatory orders has been filed before the Honourable Court. Oladimeji Olabode of Awosika SAN & Partners Chambers stated that these measures are necessary to protect the subject matter of the appeal. The legal team emphasized that ensuring the appellate process is not rendered nugatory is critical to the rule of law. They argued that the law recognizes the importance of preserving litigation subjects to prevent parties from taking steps capable of frustrating the judicial process. Such actions could undermine the effective determination of an appeal if the original decision remains in force during the review period.

Community Guidance and Future Proceedings

The legal team issued a statement urging members of the Oworoshoki community to remain calm, peaceful, and united during this legal dispute. They advised residents to refrain from any conduct capable of undermining the ongoing legal process or destabilizing the community. The counsel noted that while the November 6 ruling was an important development, the matter is being actively pursued through appropriate judicial channels. Dissatisfied with the initial decision, Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru exercised his constitutional right of appeal to ensure that the traditional institution's legitimacy is fully defended. The necessary steps have been taken to challenge the recent decision, and the legal team continues to provide updates to protect the community's heritage and institutional integrity.