HRM Oba Saka Adedola Matemilola receives a D.Sc. from Crescent University while hosting the 27th Odun Omo Olowu festival in Owu, Nigeria.

On Saturday, October 31, 2026, the ancient town of Owu in Ogun State, Nigeria, transformed into a vibrant panorama of color and tradition for the 27th edition of the Odun Omo Olowu festival. This annual celebration, which has become an integral part of the identity of Owu, a city in South-west Nigeria, drew thousands of attendees eager to witness the cultural displays, public parades, and communal activities. The atmosphere at the African Church Central Primary School, Ita-Iyalode, Abeokuta, was electric as rhythmic drumming reverberated through the town and horses paraded proudly before cheering crowds.

Cultural Exhibition and Community Unity

Odun Omo Olowu, which originates from the new yam festival, has been encoded into a distinct brand that celebrates heritage, identity, and communal pride. In 2026, culture was expressed boldly and creatively, with attendees showcasing their identity through style and energy. The festival served as a grand homage-paying ceremony to the Olowu, the king of the Owu people, where various displays highlighted Owu culture. Riders demonstrated their prowess on horseback, and various families paraded in their distinct cultural attire while the king prayed for them.

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Academic Honor for Traditional Ruler

Preceding the main festival events, HRM Oba (Prof) Saka Adedola Matemilola, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, was conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) in Public Administration by Crescent University, Abeokuta. The honor was awarded during the university's 18th Convocation on Saturday, 17 October, 2026, at the Bola Ajibola Auditorium. The ceremony, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, recognized the king's contributions to community development, visionary initiatives, public service, and traditional governance.

Festival Theme and Strategic Objectives

This year's celebration operated under the theme Awakening to Action: Strengthening The Owu Legacy, reflecting the Olowu's commitment to using cultural heritage as a foundation for community progress and youth development. HRM Oba (Prof) Saka Adedola Matemilola affirmed that the festival strengthens relationships between Owu communities and neighbors, promoting communal living. He noted that the event fosters a spirit of unity among the Owu people both at home and abroad, serving as the kingdom's flagship initiative to showcase their rich and proud culture.

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Notable Guests and Political Leadership

The star-studded gathering featured prominent personalities including former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, who serves as the Balogun and Prime Minister of Owu Kingdom, alongside his wife, Chief Dr. (Mrs.) Bola Obasanjo. Other distinguished attendees included His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, and a representative of His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, CFR, by his queen, Her Majesty, Olori Ashley Afolasade Ogunwusi. Senators Gbanga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, former governors of Ogun State, also attended, along with various government officials.

Historical Context and Governance Structure

Traditionally, it is the custom in the Owu kingdom for the Olowu of Owu to be the paramount ruler and head of the kingdom since inception. The lineages of the kingship trace back to the first Olowu of Owu, the son of Oduduwa's daughter. Every Olowu that ruled the Owu Kingdom was a prince selected from six ruling houses: Amororo, Otileta, Ayoloye, Akinjobi, Akinoso, and Lagbedu. The Oba is assisted by appointed chiefs known as Ogbonis and Ologuns, ensuring the preservation of these historical governance structures.

Week-Long Activities and Development Projects

The week-long festival included a diverse array of activities such as interfaith prayers, youth sporting events, and a symposium. Notable programs during this period included the groundbreaking ceremony for the Owu Muslim Hospital, visits to Apomu, Erunmu, Orile Ifo, and Abule Owu, and the Ogbe Festival. Additional events featured project commissioning, chieftaincy installations, and the Ajibosin colloquium, demonstrating the festival's role in driving tangible community development alongside cultural celebration.