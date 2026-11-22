Olori Temitope attended the malaria elimination dialogue in Gaborone, Botswana, on November 4 to 5, 2026, organized by UNOPS and RBM Partnership.

Olori Temitope, the royal wife of the Ooni of Ife, has joined a high-level global health dialogue focused on malaria elimination in Gaborone, Botswana. The event took place from November 4 to 5, 2026, bringing together prominent health leaders, advocates, and key stakeholders to strengthen anti-malaria efforts across Africa and other affected regions. Her participation underscores the growing role of traditional institutions in addressing public health challenges on the continent.

Global Dialogue Organized by UNOPS

The dialogue was organized by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in partnership with the RBM Partnership to End Malaria. This gathering coincided with the partnership's 36th board meeting, providing a structured platform for high-level strategic discussions. The event aimed to unify diverse health stakeholders to address the persistent challenges of malaria transmission and prevention across vulnerable populations.

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Advocating for Community Led Initiatives

As the South-West Malaria Advocate under Nigeria's National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Olori Temitope emphasized the critical need for community involvement in health interventions. She highlighted that grassroots accountability, gender inclusion, and public trust are essential components for the success of malaria prevention strategies. She argued that traditional institutions, women, young people, and community groups have vital roles to play in controlling the disease at the local level.

Strengthening Ties Between Nigeria and Botswana

Discussions during the visit extended beyond malaria to include humanitarian development, women's welfare, and maternal and newborn health. The dialogue opened avenues for exploring cooperation between Nigeria and Botswana in these critical social sectors. Olori Temitope expressed her appreciation for the hospitality extended to her during the trip, describing the visit as a clear reflection of African friendship and solidarity.

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Partnerships With Hopesalive Initiative

The visit also facilitated discussions on potential collaboration with Hopesalive Initiative for Africa (HAI), an organization led by the Ooni of Ife. The initiative focuses on supporting mothers, newborns, and vulnerable communities, aligning with the broader goals of the malaria elimination dialogue. This partnership could provide additional resources and structural support for community-led health initiatives.

Recognition from Health Leadership

Olori Temitope publicly thanked Dr Michael Adekunle Charles, Chief Executive Officer of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, and his team for inviting her to participate in the dialogue. Her presence reinforces her ongoing advocacy for malaria control and her commitment to promoting partnerships that drive health equity across Africa. The event served as a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in overcoming global health barriers.