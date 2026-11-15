Olojo Drive FC Wins Ndigboamaka Traders Cup After Penalty Shootout

Ojo Alaba International Main Market (Olojo Drive FC) claims the United Nigeria Airlines Ndigboamaka Traders Cup trophy on penalties at Lagos National Stadium.

The Ndigboamaka All Stars defeated the Nigeria Customs Service football team with a 1-0 scoreline in a novelty match that served as the opening act for the grand finale of the United Nigeria Airlines Ndigboamaka Traders Cup. This event took place on Saturday at the National Stadium's Legacy Pitch in Lagos, setting a competitive tone for the day's proceedings. The preliminary match established the stage for the main tournament, which culminated in a high-stakes championship decider later in the afternoon.

Championship Decider Ends in Penalty Drama

Ojo Alaba International Main Market, known as Olojo Drive FC, secured the main trophy by winning the final match on penalties after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the United Allied Spare Parts Dealers Association (UASPDA) FC. The victory capped a day of intense football activity that began with the third-place contest between Computer Village FC and the Cooling Parts Dealers Association (COPDAS FC). In that earlier encounter, COPDAS FC emerged victorious following a penalty shootout after the two sides finished level at 1-1 during regular play.

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UNA Sponsorship Goals and Regional Unity

Mazi Osita Okonkwo, the Managing Director of United Nigeria Airlines, explained that this sponsorship marks the second consecutive year the airline has backed the tournament. Okonkwo stated that the primary motivation behind the support is to unite people across Nigeria and the wider African continent, aligning perfectly with the airline's core mission. He emphasized that the tournament successfully brings together young entrepreneurs from the association's 54 member markets located across Lagos State, fostering camaraderie through sport.

Connecting Traders and Boosting Air Travel

Okonkwo highlighted that United Nigeria Airlines exists primarily to facilitate air travel, and this sponsorship demonstrates the practical advantages of flying to its business partners. He announced that the airline offered a special travel package specifically designed for association members to help small and medium-sized enterprises thrive. The long-term objective is to connect every region of the country, ensuring that traders and businesses are not restricted to their local areas. Okonkwo argued that Nigeria possesses sufficient wealth and opportunity for its citizens, and that cross-regional connection is essential to unite businesses and cultures.

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Future Expansion and Player Development

The organizers intend to take the competition beyond Lagos to include traders from other states, with plans to eventually launch a larger fifth edition of the tournament. Okonkwo affirmed that the association is designed to outlast individual leadership terms, ensuring the continuity of the event regardless of administrative changes. Additionally, the association plans to recommend standout players to professional football clubs for sponsorship, acknowledging that trading may not be their permanent career path. Players will receive cash prizes as an immediate incentive for their participation and performance.

Nigeria Customs Service Supports Legitimate Trade

Adewale Adeniyi, the Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, celebrated his team's novelty match victory and reaffirmed the agency's commitment to facilitating legitimate commerce. Represented by Deputy Controller Timothy Worusen at the event, Adeniyi stated that traders can visit any customs command for guidance on import regulations. He highlighted that the service collaborates closely with other agencies, handing over seized arms to the police and drugs to relevant authorities. Adeniyi expressed a desire for a closer relationship with traders so they feel comfortable approaching customs with their problems.