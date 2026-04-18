Olisa Metuh Appointed Director of Organisation and Mobilisation in Renewed Hope Ambassadors for 2027 Elections

Former PDP spokesperson Olisa Metuh has joined the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) as Director of Organisation and Mobilisation, a newly formed entity focused on promoting the administration's agenda ahead of the 2027 elections. The RHA, led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, has appointed 16 directors to various departments, aiming to strengthen its operational structure and disseminate the Renewed Hope Agenda nationwide.

Olisa Metuh , a prominent former national publicity secretary for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been appointed to a significant leadership role within the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA). He will serve as the director of organisation and mobilisation for the RHA, an entity established to spearhead the dissemination of the current administration's achievements and agenda in anticipation of the 2027 general elections.

This strategic appointment was formally announced on Friday by Tunde Rahman, the director of media and publicity for the RHA, who revealed the full list of 16 individuals designated to lead various directorates within the organisation. The RHA's director-general, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, unveiled these appointments, emphasizing that they are a crucial component of a wider effort to bolster the operational effectiveness and structural integrity of the RHA. Governor Uzodimma articulated that the appointments are specifically designed to enhance the organisation's capacity to achieve its mandate. The Renewed Hope Agenda, championed by President Bola Tinubu, was conceptualized in November 2025 as the primary vehicle for communicating the administration's policies and successes across the entire nation. The RHA's mission is to ensure this message resonates widely as the country approaches the 2027 election campaign. Supporting this initiative, the RHA boasts a robust leadership structure. Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has been appointed as the Deputy Director General, with Governor Mohammed Inuwa of Gombe State serving as the Secretary. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke has taken on the role of Deputy Secretary, further solidifying the administrative backbone of the organization. The operational reach of the RHA is extensive, encompassing six Zonal Coordinators, 37 state-level coordinators, and an impressive 774 local government coordinators, ensuring comprehensive coverage across Nigeria. Beyond Metuh's crucial role in organisation and mobilisation, several other key positions have been filled with experienced professionals. Mustapha Abdullahi will lead the youth directorate, Tunde Rahman will continue to oversee media and publicity, Sunday Dare has been appointed as the director of digital and new media, and Muiz Banire (SAN) will head the crucial directorate of monitoring, compliance, and legal affairs. Further appointments include Bisoye Coker-Odusote for technology and data, Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar for support groups, Ibrahim Garba for intelligence, Sani Musa for special duties, Simon Karu for planning, Halima Suleiman Zakari for welfare, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri for administration, Bilikisu Muhammed Kaika for women affairs, Abike Dabiri for diaspora engagement, and Hadiza Bala Usman for research and innovation. Metuh brings a wealth of experience in political communication, having been instrumental in shaping the PDP's public relations strategies, particularly during the build-up to the 2015 general elections, where he was a staunch defender of the Goodluck Jonathan administration's policies. His prior engagement with public discourse and campaign messaging is expected to be invaluable to the RHA's objectives. It is worth noting that Metuh reportedly transitioned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2025, citing a sense of abandonment by the PDP during his past legal challenges and expressing gratitude for the support received from influential figures within the APC. This background adds a layer of political dynamism to his new appointment. The establishment of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and the subsequent appointments underscore a strategic imperative for the current administration to proactively engage the electorate and solidify its support base ahead of the next electoral cycle. The RHA's mandate extends beyond mere communication; it is tasked with actively disseminating the tangible achievements and underlying philosophy of the Renewed Hope Agenda. This proactive approach signals a commitment to a grassroots-level engagement strategy, aiming to connect with citizens in every corner of the country. The organizational structure, with its layered network of coordinators from the zonal down to the local level, is designed to facilitate this widespread outreach. The infusion of individuals with diverse expertise, from digital media and youth engagement to legal compliance and research, suggests a holistic approach to campaign strategy. The inclusion of figures like Abike Dabiri, who has a strong background in diaspora affairs, highlights an awareness of the importance of engaging with Nigerians living abroad. Similarly, the focus on research and innovation, headed by Hadiza Bala Usman, indicates a forward-thinking strategy that aims to leverage data and new ideas to inform campaign efforts. The former PDP spokesperson's move to the APC and his subsequent appointment within the RHA also reflect the fluid nature of Nigerian politics and the strategic realignments that often occur in the lead-up to elections. His past experience in communication, coupled with his recent allegiances, positions him as a key player in the administration's efforts to build and maintain public confidence and support. The overarching goal is to create a cohesive and effective communication apparatus that can effectively counter opposition narratives and champion the administration's successes, thereby laying a strong foundation for the 2027 electoral contest. The sheer scale of the RHA's organizational framework, from national directorates to the extensive network of local coordinators, demonstrates a significant investment in ensuring broad reach and deep penetration of the administration's message





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Olisa Metuh Renewed Hope Ambassadors 2027 Elections Hope Uzodimma Political Appointments

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