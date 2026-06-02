Olayinka Urges Southwest Residents to Hold Governors Accountable for Insecurity

Lere Olayinka, aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, accuses Southwest governors of playing politics with insecurity, citing former Governor Fayose's proactive measures in Ekiti as a model. He demands accountability after a school abduction in Oyo State.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka , has charged the people of the Southwest region to hold their governors accountable for the rising insecurity in the area.

In a statement on Tuesday, Olayinka criticized the governors for playing politics of emotion and sentiments with the security challenges, particularly following the abduction of primary school students and teachers from LA School and Community Grammar School in Ahoro-Esinele, Ogbomosho, and Orirre Local Government Areas of Oyo State last week. The incident prompted President Bola Tinubu to dispatch a high-level delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the affected areas.

However, Olayinka argued that such reactive measures are insufficient and that state governors must take proactive steps to protect their citizens. Olayinka drew a contrast between the current approach and the actions of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, during a similar crisis in his tenure. According to Olayinka, when kidnappers invaded Ekiti State, Fayose did not wait for the federal government under then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Instead, he mobilized local hunters, security personnel including soldiers, and enacted laws to ban open grazing, restricting Fulani herders from entering the state at night and requiring identification of cattle rearers. Olayinka cited an example where a pregnant woman was killed in Orin Ekiti Farm Settlement, prompting Fayose to summon stakeholders, including Fulani leaders, to the government house.

When one Fulani leader, Alhaji Abache, was implicated, Fayose demanded that he produce his son within a week or leave Ekiti; the son was produced within three days. Olayinka emphasized that governors must take decisive action rather than relying on federal intervention. He stated, Like I have maintained, we can keep playing politics of emotions and sentiments with this issue of insecurity, especially in the South-West, when we are ready, we will hold our Governors accountable.

This call comes amid growing frustration over abductions and violence in the Southwest, with critics accusing state governments of failing to address the root causes, such as open grazing and inadequate community policing. The incident in Oyo has reignited debates on state-level security strategies, with activists like Omoyele Sowore threatening to lead a protest to Aso Rock if the federal government does not intervene more forcefully.

Olayinka's remarks underscore the need for a shift from political posturing to tangible actions that ensure the safety of citizens across the region. The Southwest, historically known for its relative peace, now faces a test of leadership as governors grapple with the challenge of protecting their people without waiting for federal directives





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Insecurity Southwest Governors Lere Olayinka Kidnapping Accountability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NAHCON hails Lagos, southwest pilgrims - The Nation NewspaperThe Nation Newspaper NAHCON hails Lagos, southwest pilgrims

Read more »

NDC urges Nigerians to disregard results of primary election on social mediaThe Nation Newspaper NDC urges Nigerians to disregard results of primary election on social media

Read more »

Alleged INEC Breach: Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka should explain himselfVeteran journalist and former presidential aide, Reuben Abati, has called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the release of voter

Read more »

BREAKING: INEC reacts after Lere Olayinka publishes Emeka Ike's Registration DataThe Independent National Electoral Commission has opened an investigation into the alleged unauthorised release of voter registration details linked to a candidate in the recent primaries of a political party in the Federal Capital Territory.

Read more »