Olawestern emerges APC candidate for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I ahead of 2027 general elections

The Lagos State House of Assembly primary election for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I, held in several areas including Ikeja, Agege and Lagos Mainland, resulted in Olawestern emerging victorious, defeating three other aspirants and clinching the APC ticket for the Lagos State House of Assembly election.

Olaitan Folorunsho, popularly known as Olawestern, emerged as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I , defeating three other aspirants in the party’s Lagos State House of Assembly primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The primary elections, which took place in several areas including Ikeja, Agege and Lagos Mainland, were largely peaceful and orderly, with Olawestern securing victory after defeating three other aspirants by a wide margin, clinching the APC ticket for the Lagos State House of Assembly election. Results announced at Ward C showed that Olulade Omoniyi polled 22 votes, K.O. Ogunbadejo secured 25 votes, while Eniola Adeshina recorded 39 votes.

Olawestern’s emergence has attracted praise from party leaders, stakeholders and supporters within Amuwo-Odofin, many of whom described the outcome as a positive development for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Addressing party members after the exercise, Olawestern called for unity among APC supporters and urged residents to mobilise support for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections, highlighting his focus on grassroots development, empowerment programmes and initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of residents across the constituency





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Olajumoke Olufunmilayo Adeniran Folorunsho Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I Primary Election Ikeja Lagos State House Of Assembly Grassroots Development Empowerment Programmes

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