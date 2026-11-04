Olawande Urges Nigerian Youths to Drive National Development on Youth Day

Minister Ayodele Olawande calls on Nigerian youths to lead innovation and civic responsibility during National Youth Day in Abuja, emphasizing active participation in nation-building.

Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande has issued a direct call to Nigerian youths to mobilize their creative energies and talents to address pressing societal challenges. Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, Olawande emphasized that young people must transition from being passive recipients of government aid to active co-creators of the nation's future.

This directive was delivered during the commemoration of National Youth Day, an event organized by the Patriotic Nigeria Youth Forum (PNYF). The gathering took place under the specific theme of Reimagining the Nigerian Youth: Leadership, Innovation and Greater Nation. The minister stressed that the country's trajectory depends heavily on the quality of leadership and civic responsibility instilled in the current generation.

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Olawande on Youth Leadership and Innovation

Although Minister Olawande was represented at the event by Ngozi Icheke-Ofurumi, his message remained clear regarding the responsibilities of young Nigerians. He stated that the future of Nigeria relies significantly on the innovation and civic duty nurtured among its youth today.

The Minister encouraged young people to seize available opportunities and commit to lifelong learning. He specifically urged them to develop the courage required to transform their innovative ideas into productive ventures. This approach aims to turn creative potential into tangible economic and social value for the country.

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Olawande commended the PNYF for its sustained commitment to youth mobilization and patriotism. He noted that platforms like those provided by the forum are essential for bridging the gap between communities and the grassroots. This connection ensures that youths are actively participating in shaping the national destiny rather than remaining marginalized.

Solomon Adodo Highlights Regional Commissions

Also speaking at the event, Solomon Adodo, a board member of the North Central Development Commission, urged young Nigerians to leverage opportunities offered by regional development bodies. He highlighted that six regional development commissions, alongside the Niger Delta Development Commission, were established to drive development and improve opportunities across the country.

Adodo described these institutions not as mere government entities but as vehicles specifically designed to drive development for the youths. He asserted that these resources belong to the young people and challenged them to approach the commissions with innovative ideas and proposals capable of attracting support.

The board member urged the audience to knock on the doors of all these commissions to present their concepts. He emphasized that by bringing innovative ideas forward, young people and institutions can collectively build the new Nigeria of their dreams. This strategy aims to decentralize development efforts and empower local talent.

Olamide Odumusu Calls for Strategic Investment

Olamide Odumusu, the National Coordinator of the Patriotic Nigeria Youth Forum, called on the Federal Government and the private sector to prioritize investments in young Nigerians. He identified critical areas requiring urgent attention, including quality education, employment, entrepreneurship, vocational training, affordable financing, and meaningful participation in governance.

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Odumusu argued that while young people must take responsibility, government and institutions must create an enabling environment for them to succeed. He urged private organizations to invest in young talents through employment opportunities, internships, mentorship, innovation grants, and enterprise development.

The PNYF coordinator emphasized that investing in young people is not charity but an investment in Nigeria's economic growth, stability, and prosperity. He reaffirmed the organization's commitment to promoting responsible citizenship, leadership development, and national unity. The forum plans to continue creating platforms through advocacy, public lectures, and partnerships to prepare young Nigerians for nation-building.

Looking Ahead to a Transformed Nigeria

Odumusu added that young people should be recognized not merely by their population size but by their ideas, achievements, character, and capacity to transform society. This perspective shifts the narrative from demographic potential to substantive contribution and leadership capability.

The Minister added that the goal is to build a Nigeria where every young person has the opportunity to thrive, contribute, and realize their full potential. This vision aligns with the broader national development agenda and the urgent need for youth engagement in policy implementation. As Nigeria moves forward, the active participation of its youth will remain central to achieving sustainable national progress. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering a generation of leaders who are ready to tackle the complexities of the modern world through innovation and civic duty.