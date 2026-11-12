Olatunji Disu Suspends Police Leave Ahead of 2027 Election Security Push

IGP Olatunji Disu halts leave for election security officers ahead of 2027 polls and orders rapid deployment to bandit-hit communities.

Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has frozen leave for officers assigned to election security duties ahead of the 2027 general elections. He made the announcement on Wednesday at a monthly strategic conference with senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force held in Abuja.

The same meeting addressed continued bandit attacks on communities in several states. Disu used the platform to set out fresh orders on both electoral preparations and the force's response to rural violence, placing the two issues side by side.

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Election Security Leave Frozen Until Further Notice

Olatunji Disu has ordered that all leave for officers and men deployed on election security is cancelled with immediate effect. Officers on these duties will stay at their posts rather than proceed on leave until the police announce otherwise.

Disu also instructed Commissioners of Police and other senior commanders to remain inside their respective commands until the electoral process is complete. Any senior officer who wants to travel beyond command boundaries must first secure express approval from Force Headquarters.

The police chief cautioned that any officer found aligning with political actors to undermine the polls will face disciplinary action. He framed this as a clear warning that misconduct during the electoral period will not be tolerated.

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Commissioners of Police have also been told to verify the readiness of their commands. Their checks should cover security equipment, communication facilities, operational vehicles and protective gear, with reports due by the end of the week. Commands are further expected to coordinate directly with the Independent National Electoral Commission, the military, the State Security Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Rapid Deployment Ordered to Bandit-Hit Communities

Olatunji Disu acknowledged that some communities are still under attack from bandits and that the police cannot ignore the danger facing residents in those areas. He ordered the immediate dispatch of extra personnel, operational vehicles and air support to communities facing serious security pressure.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations has been assigned to coordinate the deployment. This coordination will take place in consultation with the commands in the affected areas, so that reinforcements reach the places where threats are most acute.

Commissioners of Police in affected states have been given 72 hours to submit updated security threat assessments and operational requirements to Force Headquarters. Disu insisted that these reports must contain specific details on the security situation and the exact resources needed to tackle each threat.

He also called for intelligence-led operations to be sustained and intensified. Every command, he said, must maintain a standing operational plan for its high-risk zones, and state commands were directed to strengthen intelligence gathering in vulnerable areas.

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Community Intelligence Central to Bandit Strategy

Olatunji Disu has directed that traditional rulers, village heads, hunters' associations and local vigilante groups in affected areas be brought into the force's intelligence framework. He stated that these community actors are central to identifying criminal elements and preventing attacks.

Disu argued that residents already know who the bandits are and must be given enough confidence to share that information with the police. He stressed that closer cooperation with community leaders would make it easier for officers to act early against threats.

The police chief maintained that the force would respond through sustained operations combined with deeper engagement with local people. He made clear that the police would not step back from confronting armed groups, adding that the bandits will not rest and neither will the force.

What Comes Next for the 2027 Election Period

The immediate next steps are the 72-hour deadline for affected commissioners and the end-of-week readiness reports from commands across the country. Both deadlines require commanders to put concrete details on paper for Force Headquarters to review.

For residents, the orders mean more police presence, aircraft support and vehicles in communities that have been under sustained attack. For voters and election officials, the leave freeze and the command restrictions are designed to keep trained officers in place through the full electoral cycle.

The Nigeria Police Force has not yet set out the full timetable for the deployments, but the directives make clear that reinforcement and reporting will run in parallel with preparations for the 2027 polls.