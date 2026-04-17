Olam Agri Launches Mama's Pride Soya Oil to Revolutionize Nigeria's Edible Oil Market

Olam Agri introduces Mama's Pride Soya Oil, a heart-healthy, locally produced cooking oil fortified with vitamins, aiming to set new standards for quality, nutrition, and affordability in the Nigerian market. The launch signifies Olam Agri's continued investment in Nigeria's food systems and its commitment to national food security.

Nigeria 's edible oil market is poised for a significant transformation with the official launch of Mama's Pride Soya Oil by Olam Agri . This new offering is a meticulously refined, heart-healthy cooking oil developed to address the evolving nutritional requirements of Nigeria n households. The product's introduction was met with considerable enthusiasm from trade partners nationwide during the launch event held on Wednesday.

Saurabh Kumar, Africa Head of Edible Oil Processing at Olam Agri, highlighted that Mama's Pride Soya Oil is a Nigerian innovation, specifically crafted for Nigerian kitchens. He stated, "Mama’s Pride Soya Oil is proudly produced in Nigeria for Nigerians. It is thoughtfully developed as a product consumers can trust for their everyday cooking. With its superior quality, health benefits, and long-lasting performance, we are confident it will redefine standards and emerge as a market leader." Kumar underscored Olam Agri's enduring commitment to Nigeria, explaining that the product represents continuous investment and a strong belief in the nation's potential. This initiative builds upon the company's established success in rice, wheat milling, animal feed, and sesame sectors, emphasizing a comprehensive approach from local soybean sourcing to high-quality oil processing, grounded in excellence, sustainability, and trust. Bola Adeniji, Head of Marketing, stressed the importance of promoting genuine and healthy edible oil choices in Nigeria. "We encourage consumers to choose healthy, non-adulterated edible oils. Mama’s Pride Soya Oil offers not just quality, but safety and nutrition. We call on our trade partners and dealers to champion authentic brands and help eliminate adulterated products from the market for the overall health of Nigerians," she urged. Adeniji detailed the product's key attributes, including fortification with Vitamin A and Omega 3 and 6, a cholesterol-free composition, and extended frying life, ensuring excellent value for consumers. Nitin Mehta, Managing Director of Wheat Milling Business, described the launch as a pivotal moment for the company. "This is a historic moment for us. To change the game, we must offer consumers a high-quality product at an affordable price. Mama’s Pride Soya Oil embodies that vision. After over a year and a half of rigorous product research and development, we are proud to have brought this to market. We have seen tremendous support from our dealers across our pasta and semolina products, and we are confident that with their continued partnership, Mama’s Pride Soya Oil will achieve even greater success in the market." Mama’s Pride Soya Oil is now widely available across Nigeria in various convenient sizes, including PET bottles (500ml, 1L, 2L), pouches (350ml, 1L), and a 25L keg, catering to both household and commercial demands. This launch is a direct result of robust engagement with the local soy farmer community and government bodies, and it complements the recent inauguration of Olam Agri’s US$50 million state-of-the-art soybean crushing plant and feed mill complex in Ilorin, Kwara State. The Ilorin facility, the largest of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa with an annual processing capacity of 250,000–350,000 metric tonnes, significantly boosts local soybean production. This supply chain directly feeds Olam Agri’s feed-milling operations and its edible oil subsidiary, Ruyat Oil, which is dedicated to processing and refining diverse vegetable oils for the Nigerian market. Olam Agri, a specialist in food, feed, and fibre, operates with a fully integrated business model. This involves close collaboration with farmers through structured support mechanisms, aimed at enhancing yields and fostering local production and processing. The agribusiness is committed to generating positive economic impact by improving value chain productivity, contributing to a healthier nutritional landscape, developing human capital, and creating employment opportunities within Nigeria. Anil Nair, Country Head and Managing Director, Olam Agri in Nigeria, reaffirmed the company's dedication, stating, "As a business that originated in Nigeria, we continue to commit investment into developing key value chains, people and highly nutritious and safe food that supports the overall national economic growth in line with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The introduction of Mama’s Pride Soya Oil is a direct outcome of our long-term investment in Nigeria’s food systems." He further expressed his vision for Nigeria's self-sufficiency in food production, adding, "We believe Nigeria has the capacity to be self-sufficient in food production. By investing in infrastructure, empowering farmers, and delivering high-quality consumer products like Mama’s Pride Soya Oil, we are playing our part in building a resilient and food-secure nation." Olam Agri stands as a leading, differentiated food, feed, and fibre agri-business, boasting extensive global origination capabilities, robust processing infrastructure, and over 35 years of deep market insights





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