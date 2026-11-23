The FCT High Court orders Olalekan Ogunbayo to appear on December 15 for arraignment regarding an alleged N582 million fraud involving the NNPC Staff Cooperative Society.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gwarinpa, Abuja, has issued a stern directive to Olalekan Ogunbayo, the former President of the NNPC Staff Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society. Judge Leslie Wike ordered the former cooperative leader to appear in court on December 15 for his official arraignment. This court order relates to serious allegations of criminal misappropriation and conspiracy involving the sum of N582 million.

Details Of The Fraud Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission filed an eight-count charge against Mr. Ogunbayo and Abolade Nurudeen. The prosecution alleges that the defendants engaged in corruption and the illicit diversion of funds. According to the EFCC, the N582 million in question was generated from the sale of a property owned by the NNPC Staff Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society. These charges paint a picture of significant financial misconduct within the cooperative organization.

Also read NNPC Limited Wins 21st World Branding Forum Award for Petroleum Retail Excellence

Defendant Absence Triggers Court Warning

Mr. Ogunbayo was notably absent from the courtroom on Monday when the case came up for arraignment. This marks the second time he has failed to attend this critical legal proceeding. He was also absent during a previous hearing on October 26. EFCC lawyer R.U. Adagba informed the court that investigators had made several attempts to reach the defendant. These efforts included sending him formal written invitations to appear before the judge.

Legal Dispute Over Service Of Process

The defense team, represented by Mr. Adoo, argued that their client had not been formally served with a copy of the charges. Mr. Adoo acknowledged that he had undertaken to produce his client in court but claimed procedural deficiencies. He disclosed that both the Inspector-General of Police and the Code of Conduct Bureau had also invited Mr. Ogunbayo regarding the same matter. However, Ms. Adagba countered that the court had not authorized service of charges on his lawyer.

Advertisement

Judge Insists On Defendant Awareness

Ms. Adagba maintained that the defendant was fully aware of the criminal proceedings against him. She pointed out that Mr. Ogunbayo had personally deposed to an affidavit in support of a bail application before the court on October 13. After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense, Judge Leslie Wike directed that Mr. Ogunbayo be served through his lawyer, Mr. Adoo. The judge explicitly warned that the defendant risks a warrant of arrest if he fails to appear.

Broader Context Of Judicial Delays

The failure of defendants to appear for arraignment is a major factor contributing to delays in the administration of justice in Nigeria. Mr. Ogunbayo is not the first high-profile defendant to miss such hearings. The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, also faced an arrest order for similar repeated failures. Additionally, Adeniyi Adeyemi, accused of creating a purported government agency, had his charges transferred after years of absence.