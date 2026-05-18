Ola Olukoyede Directs Apology After Incident Involving EFCC and Uytah Medical Staff

Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has directed that an apology be made to Eyo Ekpe, a professor of cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), and members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) following an incident involving personnel of the commission and medical staff of the hospital. The executive chairman acknowledged the wellbeing of Nigerians as the commission's mandate and assured full investigation and disciplinary measures for officers found culpable.

Ola Olukoyede , chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has directed that an apology be made to Eyo Ekpe , a professor of cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), and members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

On Monday, the commission said the directive follows the receipt and consideration of a preliminary report on the May 12, 2026 incident. The EFCC said Olukoyede expressed regret at the discomfort that the unfortunate episode caused for staff of the hospital and members of the public. The executive chairman acknowledged that the wellbeing of Nigerians is at the core of the commission's mandate and reiterated that the EFCC would carry out a full investigation into the incident.

He assured that officers found culpable would face disciplinary measures. The commission is determined to work with stakeholders to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in the future. The unfortunate incident did not deter the commission from pressing ahead with the execution of its mandate in any part of Nigeria





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ola Olukoyede Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC Apology Eyo Ekpe University Of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Incident Involving Personnel Of The Commission Preliminary Report Mandate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UUTH vs EFCC: Health unions call off strike as Akwa Ibom Govt intervenesHealth sector unions in Akwa Ibom State have suspended their industrial action following the intervention of the state government. Recall that the unions

Read more »

EFCC probes two suspects over alleged $461,600 cash non-declaration at Kano AirportThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into two suspects arrested for allegedly failing to declare a total sum

Read more »

JUST IN: EFCC chairman apologises to Uyo hospital after violent invasion by operativesThe chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has apologised to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) over an incident involving operatives of the commission.

Read more »

EFCC apologises to doctors over Uyo hospital incidentThe EFCC chairperson, Ola Olukoyede, apologised to UUTH’s doctor and the NMA over the controversial incident involving its operatives at the Uyo hospital, while ordering a full investigation into the matter

Read more »