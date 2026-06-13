Okwudor Celebrates First Coronation Anniversary of Obi Eze Ben Onuora

The community of Okwudor in Imo State celebrated the first coronation anniversary of their traditional ruler, Obi Eze Ben Onuora, with cultural displays, chieftaincy conferments, and commendations for his leadership and development initiatives.

The people of Okwudor in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State recently came together in a colourful display of culture, tradition and unity to celebrate the first coronation anniversary of their traditional ruler, Obi of Okwudor , His Royal Highness, Eze Ben Onuora .

The event, held at the new Obi Durugbo Palace, attracted an impressive gathering of traditional rulers, government officials, business leaders and professionals from within and outside the state. It provided an opportunity for residents, community leaders and guests to reflect on the monarch's first year on the throne and assess the impact of his leadership on the community.

The celebration drew men and women from all walks of life, many of whom took turns to commend the Obi of Okwudor for his leadership style and contributions to the growth and development of the community. The event assumed a carnival-like atmosphere as guests enjoyed the warm hospitality of Ndi Okwudor while savouring the community's famous roasted cashew nuts. The celebration was further enlivened by performances from cultural groups and masquerades that showcased the rich heritage of the people.

One of the highlights of the anniversary was the conferment of chieftaincy titles on distinguished sons and daughters of Okwudor, as well as friends of the community who have made significant contributions to its development. Among the recipients was Prof Bernard Jiburum of Imo State University, who expressed gratitude for being conferred with the title of Ikenga I of Okwudor.

Jiburum, a Professor of Surgery and Anatomy and the current President of the International College of Surgeons, Nigeria Section, was also the pioneer Provost of the College of Medicine, Imo State University, Owerri. Another prominent Nigerian honoured at the event was Prof Fidelis Oditah, SAN, KC, who was conferred with the title of Omelora I of Okwudor.

An internationally renowned legal scholar, Oditah lectured for many years on Commercial Law and Insolvency at Oxford University, England, before attaining remarkable success in private legal practice. His achievements earned him recognition as both a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a King's Counsel in the United Kingdom.

Eze Onuora also received a portrait for the award of Royal Patron of Rural Development and Youth Empowerment of Okwudor from the 1999 set of Old Students of Okwudor Secondary Technical School at the Palace during the occasion. Several dignitaries who spoke during the anniversary said the traditional ruler had pursued a leadership style that combines traditional authority with practical development initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the people.

Princess Ngozi Duru commended the monarch for handling the ancestral throne with dignity. She said, 'You have balanced the ancient staff of our forefathers with the scales of justice and the wisdom of a barrister. Your first year has proven that when tradition meets intellect, the people prosper. Your leadership reflects wisdom, humility and a steadfast commitment to the peace and progress of our people.

' Also speaking, Ichie Akukwesiri I of Okwudor, Chief Chidi Nwaka, commended the traditional ruler for the achievements recorded during his first year on the throne. 'We commend your exemplary leadership, wisdom and unswerving commitment to the growth and unity of Okwudor. May your reign continue to usher in peace, progress and enduring prosperity for our people. Congratulations,' he said.

Nwaka noted that rather than embark on expensive new construction projects, Eze Onuora adopted what many described as a pragmatic approach to development by rehabilitating existing infrastructure and restoring abandoned community assets. According to him, working alongside the Okwudor Peoples Assembly and the Obi of Okwudor-in-Council, the monarch directed resources generated from the highly successful Okwudor Day celebration of December 31, 2025, towards projects with immediate impact on residents.

One of his earliest interventions focused on road accessibility, with more than 10 roads across the community graded and reopened, easing movement for residents, traders, farmers and transport operators. For a predominantly agrarian community, improved road access has become particularly significant, enabling farmers to transport produce more efficiently and improving connectivity between different parts of the town and neighbouring communities.

His administration also turned its attention to water supply, ensuring residents have access to clean and potable water while reducing the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks. The event concluded with a renewed commitment from community leaders to support the Obi's vision for a prosperous and united Okwudor, marking the anniversary as a milestone in the community's journey towards sustainable development





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Okwudor Coronation Anniversary Eze Ben Onuora Chieftaincy Titles Community Development

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