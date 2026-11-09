Twelve schools qualify for national finals of inaugural Sam Okwaraji Championship

Twelve schools have qualified for the national finals of the inaugural Sam Okwaraji Championship sponsored by FirstBank Plc after zonal qualifiers across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

Twelve schools across Nigeria have qualified for the national finals of the inaugural Sam Okwaraji Championship, sponsored by FirstBank Plc, following the conclusion of the zonal qualifiers held across the country's six geopolitical zones.

The competition provided a platform for young talents to showcase their skills, with participating schools delivering impressive performances at their respective centres. At the Lagos centre, which featured four states, Ondo and Ogun emerged as the two teams to qualify for the national finals after impressive displays against hosts Lagos and Oyo. Ondo State emerged champions of the zone with seven points from three matches, finishing as the only unbeaten team.

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Ondo State Dominates Lagos Zone Qualifiers

The team sealed top spot with a determined 2-0 victory over Ogun in their final encounter. Ogun had recorded victories over Lagos and Oyo and appeared poised to complete a perfect run before running into an impressive Ondo side. Ogun secured the second ticket despite putting up a strong challenge for the top position. Lagos finished third with four points from a win, a draw and a loss, while Oyo ended the campaign at the bottom without a point.

In the Owerri centre, Ezeachi Secondary School, Orlu, Imo State, completed a perfect campaign after defeating Ebonyi State's Estington Academy International School, Orueke, 1-0 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri. Ezeachi had earlier secured victories over Enugu and Abia states to finish the competition with a maximum nine points from three matches. Abia State's Community Secondary School, Aba, claimed the second ticket after defeating Enugu's Saint Theresa College, Nsukka, 2-1 in a decisive encounter.

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The victory completed a remarkable turnaround for Abia, which had lost 1-0 to eventual group winners, Imo, in its second match. The team had earlier opened its campaign with a 2-1 victory over Estington Academy International School of Ebonyi before sealing qualification with a crucial final-day win. Delta State emerged champions of the South-South zone from Calabar with 10 points, while Rivers State finished second with seven points to claim the other ticket to the national finals.

Twelve Schools Reach National Finals

The zonal qualifiers were held across the country's six geopolitical zones, with the national finals set to bring together the twelve qualifying schools.