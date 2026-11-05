Okpebholo Hails Flamingos World Cup Final Qualification, Hands Relief Materials To Fire Victims

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo congratulated Nigeria's Flamingos on reaching the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final after a 3-1 win over Brazil, and distributed relief materials to traders affected by the Oluku Market fire.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has congratulated Nigeria's U-17 women's national football team, the Flamingos, on their historic qualification for the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Okpebholo Congratulates Flamingos On Semifinal Win

He described the team's 3-1 victory over Brazil as a remarkable achievement and applauded the players for their determination, tactical discipline, teamwork and fighting spirit throughout the competition. The governor said the Flamingos' victory showed the resilience and competitive spirit Nigerians are proud of. He added that the win brought joy and renewed hope to football fans across the country. Okpebholo particularly commended the goal scorers, Queen Joseph and Awawu Bashiru, for their outstanding contributions to the victory.

Also read Brazil 1-3 Nigeria: Super Flamingos reach historic U-17 Women’s World Cup final

He also praised the entire squad and technical crew for their commitment and dedication. The governor urged the players to remain focused, disciplined and determined as they prepared to face Japan in Saturday's final. He expressed confidence in their ability to go all the way and bring the trophy home.

Advertisement

He assured the team that Nigerians, including the people of Edo State, are firmly behind them and will be cheering them on as they pursue their first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title. Governor Okpebholo wished the Flamingos success in the final, urging them to seize the historic opportunity and make Nigeria proud.

Governor Delivers Relief Materials To Traders

Meanwhile, the governor has handed over relief materials to affected traders at the recent Oluku Market fire disaster, with a promise to build the market to a modern standard. Speaking on Wednesday while presenting relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency and the Edo State Emergency Management Agency, he assured traders who lost goods and shops that the state government will not abandon them. He said, This has demonstrated how much we care about you.

We love you, we feel your pain, and we have come with these little things to share among you. We know you are not happy, but no matter what you receive from us, we will always appreciate it. It is better to show little concern than not to show concern at all. He added, The day we finish this market, you will know that you have a market.

We are going to build a standard market for you. When you go to the market, you will be proud of your place of business. If you had a standard market, the fire might not have destroyed your goods the way it did. We are going to build with concrete so that your goods will be safe.

Advertisement

Okpebholo Pledges To Rebuild Oluku Market

When you lock your shops, your items will remain safe. The governor disclosed that he had briefed President Bola Tinubu on the fire, and that the President directed that the affected shops be rebuilt. Promising further support for the victims while asking them to manage their expectations, he said, We are also going to support you. We will not leave you to suffer.

We will give you some form of assistance, and it may not be bigger than what you lost. Governor Okpebholo urged residents to keep praying for President Tinubu, noting that part of the development now taking place in Edo State followed the President's directives. Earlier, the Executive Secretary of EDOSEMA, Jerry Idahosa, said the agency would work with NEMA and other stakeholders to monitor the recovery of the affected traders. He urged the beneficiaries to use the relief materials wisely.

Idahosa also warned members of the public against scooping fuel from fallen or leaking tankers, citing the dangers of the practice. Some of the traders thanked the governor and other stakeholders for coming to their aid. They said the materials would ease their hardship and restore some hope after the disaster. One of them, Ann Ogbowman, said she lost everything in the fire.

She nonetheless expressed gratitude to the governor and the agencies, saying the items would help her cope.