Okpebholo Declares Atiku, Obi, Amaechi Failed Nigeria, Predicts Tinubu’s 2027 Victory

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has criticized Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, stating they have not served Nigeria well in the past. He confidently predicts President Bola Tinubu will win a second term in 2027, citing Tinubu’s policies and achievements as reasons for his anticipated success. He also alleges opposition forces are fueling insecurity to discredit the current administration.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo , has launched a strong critique of prominent opposition figures, asserting that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , Labour Party leader Peter Obi , and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi , have all fallen short of expectations in their previous roles within the Nigerian political landscape.

The Governor made these statements during a detailed interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ program on Thursday, confidently predicting a second term victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. Okpebholo’s assessment wasn’t merely a declaration of support for the current administration but a pointed dismissal of potential challengers, framing their past performances as demonstrably inadequate. He emphasized that President Tinubu’s achievements and policies are already resonating with the populace, creating a strong foundation for re-election.

The Governor believes the current administration possesses all the necessary tools and momentum to secure a decisive win, citing the tangible impact of Tinubu’s initiatives as a key factor. He further attributed the ongoing security challenges to malicious actors actively working to undermine the President’s efforts, suggesting a deliberate attempt to create a negative perception of the administration’s performance.

Governor Okpebholo specifically addressed the issue of insecurity, arguing that those responsible are actively funded and encouraged to perpetuate chaos, with the intention of discrediting President Tinubu. He posited that the opposition is exploiting these security concerns to foster public discontent and portray the President as ineffective. This claim suggests a deliberate strategy by opposing forces to manipulate public opinion through the exacerbation of existing problems.

The Governor’s conviction in Tinubu’s inevitable victory stems from a belief that no other candidate currently on the horizon can offer a superior alternative. He directly questioned the viability of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi as potential leaders, reiterating his stance that they have all previously demonstrated an inability to effectively govern or contribute positively to the nation’s progress.

He specifically referenced Atiku Abubakar’s tenure as Vice President, focusing on his involvement in the privatization process, implying a lack of transparency or positive outcomes during that period. This pointed criticism underscores the Governor’s firm alignment with the Tinubu administration and his willingness to actively campaign against potential rivals. The Governor’s statements are likely to intensify the political debate leading up to the 2027 elections, setting the stage for a potentially contentious contest.

Beyond the direct attacks on opposition figures, Okpebholo’s comments reveal a broader strategy to solidify support for President Tinubu by highlighting perceived successes and framing criticisms as politically motivated. He paints a picture of a President diligently working to address the nation’s challenges, while simultaneously battling a concerted effort by opponents to sabotage his efforts and mislead the public.

This narrative aims to portray Tinubu as a strong and capable leader facing external resistance, thereby appealing to voters who may be swayed by negative publicity or security concerns. The Governor’s confidence in a second-term victory is not presented as mere optimism but as a logical conclusion based on the perceived effectiveness of Tinubu’s policies and the alleged failures of his predecessors. The emphasis on ‘instruments to win’ suggests a well-organized and resourced campaign strategy already in motion.

The Governor’s remarks are a clear signal of the intensity and personal nature of the political battles expected in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential election, and they demonstrate a willingness to engage in direct and often critical assessments of opposing candidates and their past records. The Governor’s statements are expected to draw reactions from the camps of Atiku, Obi and Amaechi, potentially escalating the political rhetoric in the coming months





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Bola Tinubu Atiku Abubakar Peter Obi Rotimi Amaechi 2027 Election Edo State Monday Okpebholo

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