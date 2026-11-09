Okpebholo And Edo NATA Endorse Tinubu For 2027

Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo and the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association rally support for President Tinubus 2027 re-election citing economic reforms and local development promises.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has publicly urged residents of the Orhionwon Local Government Area to back President Bola Tinubu s bid for re-election in 2027. He cited the federal government removal of the petrol subsidy as a critical move to stabilizing the national economy. The Governor made this appeal during an All Progressives Congress campaign rally held in Abudu.

Justification For Economic Reform

Okpebholo argued that the subsidy removal freed up national resources that were previously misappropriated by a small group of individuals. He stated that these recovered funds have increased the government capacity to meet financial obligations such as paying public sector salaries. The Governor described this policy as a redemption for the country because it ended the era of resource control by the elite. He emphasized that the increased resources are now available for governments at all levels to execute development projects.

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Political Alliance And Grassroots Mobilization

The Governor framed the presidential election as a direct referendum on his own administration and the ruling party. He told the crowd that voting for President Tinubu is effectively a vote for Okpebholo and the APC. This political alignment seeks to leverage his local popularity to secure votes for the President in the state. The administration believes that strong local leadership can translate into massive support for the federal ticket.

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Automobile Technicians Endorse Re-election

The Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association also endorsed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election. Victor Omozusi led a delegation of technicians to the Government House in Benin City to make the pledge. The association aims to help Okpebholo secure 2.5 million votes for the President within Edo State. They plan to mobilize their members at the grassroots level to ensure a victory for the APC.

Land Rights And Infrastructure Promises

During the meeting at the Government House, Omozusi raised concerns about alleged encroachment on mechanic sites by host communities. Okpebholo responded by promising to convey these concerns to President Tinubu directly. He assured the technicians that the road project serving their area would be completed. The Governor stated that upon completion, the land would be returned to the association members. This commitment highlights the administration focus on addressing specific grievances of professional associations.