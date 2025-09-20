Okonkwo Accuses Tinubu of Undermining Fubara's Tenure, Calls for Legal Challenge

Labour Party's Kenneth Okonkwo condemns President Tinubu's actions in Rivers State, arguing the state of emergency illegally shortens Governor Fubara's term and urges Fubara to challenge the declaration in court, citing concerns about democratic governance and constitutional precedents.

Labour Party chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo has voiced strong criticism against President Bola Tinubu , alleging the President is unlawfully curtailing Governor Siminalayi Fubara 's constitutionally mandated four-year term. The core of Okonkwo's argument centers around the recent six-month state of emergency declared in Rivers State , which he believes is a deliberate attempt to undermine Fubara's legitimate tenure.

Okonkwo, in a statement released on Saturday via his social media account, meticulously dissected the implications of the emergency declaration, portraying it as a direct assault on the democratic process and the will of the Rivers State electorate. He contends that Governor Fubara's term, rightfully starting from his swearing-in date, should extend until November 29, 2027, rather than the anticipated May 29, 2027, to fully compensate for the period impacted by the state of emergency. Okonkwo's perspective is firmly rooted in the belief that governors are entitled to a full four-year term, a principle he claims has been affirmed by the Supreme Court in previous rulings. He underscores the importance of upholding constitutional principles and respecting the electorate's mandate, portraying the current situation as a dangerous precedent that could erode democratic norms across the nation. Furthermore, Okonkwo has called upon Governor Fubara to actively challenge the state of emergency in court. He strongly encourages Fubara to seek legal recourse, emphasizing that the declaration and its potential impact on the governor's term directly contravene established legal precedents and constitutional provisions. His rationale stems from the firm conviction that the people of Rivers State deserve a full and uninterrupted term of democratic governance. Okonkwo warns that any move to conduct a governorship election in the state before November 29, 2027, would be unconstitutional. This stance is informed by his commitment to ensuring that the electorate's mandate is fully realized and that the state of emergency does not disenfranchise the Rivers State populace. Okonkwo argues that the current situation establishes a perilous precedent, which could be replicated in other states and ultimately undermine democratic institutions. He fears that such actions would erode the checks and balances essential to a healthy democracy. The declaration of a state of emergency, according to Okonkwo, has the potential to create a political landscape where executive powers can be arbitrarily wielded, thus undermining the sanctity of the electoral process. He firmly believes that allowing Fubara's term to end prematurely would represent a significant injustice to the people of Rivers State and would set a concerning precedent for the future of Nigerian politics. The Labour Party chieftain is convinced that the people of Rivers State must be afforded the entirety of their democratic rights, including the complete four-year term to which they are constitutionally entitled. Okonkwo further emphasizes that the power to govern Rivers State ultimately resides with its people, not with any president or an appointed sole administrator. He portrays the state of emergency as a tool for centralized power and emphasizes the need to safeguard the principles of federalism and local autonomy. He believes that the outcome of this political contention will send a decisive message to future presidents, assuring them that their actions cannot subvert or truncate the will of the people as it is expressed through the electoral process. Okonkwo’s statement also served as a rallying cry, seeking to mobilize public opinion and to stimulate a robust defense of democratic principles within the political space. The underlying message is the protection of the integrity of elections and the sanctity of the people’s mandate. The Labour Party chieftain is not only taking a stance in this particular issue but also championing the preservation of the democratic principles, the protection of the rule of law, and the overall health of the political process in Nigeria





Kenneth Okonkwo Bola Tinubu Siminalayi Fubara Rivers State State Of Emergency Constitutional Term Democracy

