Nineteen-year-old Godwin Okoko won the seventh CIO Golf Classic in Port Harcourt with a course-record 22-under-par 266, finishing two strokes ahead of Ghana's Vincent Torgah.

Nineteen-year-old Nigerian golfer Godwin Okoko has won the seventh CIO Golf Classic in Port Harcourt, finishing with a course-record 22-under-par total of 266. He sealed the title at Python Golf Club in Rivers State after rounds of 67, 63, 65 and 71.

His score shattered the three-year-old course record by four strokes. Okoko finished two strokes clear of Ghana's Vincent Torgah, who mounted a spirited challenge on the final day and took second place at 20-under par. Zambia's Sydney Wemba secured third position at 15-under par. Nigeria's Gift Willy and Uganda's Ronald Rugumayo shared fourth place at 10-under par.

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Samuel Emmanuel Odey, Sunday Olapade and Zimbabwe's Samuel Njoroge tied for sixth at nine-under par. Kenya's Nuru Mollel and Nigeria's Francis Epe completed the top 10, sharing ninth position at seven-under par. The victory delivered a commanding performance across the four-day championship and marked another significant milestone in Okoko's rapidly advancing professional career. His exceptional display was highlighted by a stunning nine-under-par 63 in the second round, which laid the foundation for his record-breaking achievement.

Okoko celebrates major career milestone

Speaking after his triumph, Okoko said he was delighted to see his hard work and ambitions translating into major achievements. I have been looking forward to moments like this since my career started, and I am very delighted that things are coming together for me, an elated Okoko said.

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Chief Ikenna Okafor, Chairman of Keeves Global Leasing, the sponsors of the championship, described Okoko's achievement as impressive and a fitting climax to an event that continues to raise the standard of professional golf in Nigeria. He praised the youngster's ambition and talent. Okoko's record score puts the icing on the effort and growth this seventh CIO Classic has offered.

Safari Tour ranking boost for Okoko

He is an ambitious and talented player who is bold enough to carry the hopes and aspirations of Nigeria golf supporters and investors who are thinking of how to support golf in Nigeria, Okafor said. Beyond the championship's N100 million total prize purse, the victory carries significant implications for Okoko. It has placed him in pole position on the Safari Tour rankings and strengthened his prospects of qualifying for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open.

His triumph further underscores the potential of Nigerian professional golf talent on the continent. It represents another major step in a career that has continued to advance rapidly since he turned professional. The CIO Golf Classic, one of the most prestigious titles on Nigeria's professional golf calendar, again attracted a strong international field. The event took place at Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt.