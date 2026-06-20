Okitipupa Residents Defy Movement Restriction During Ondo South Senatorial By-Election

Despite a police-imposed restriction on movement during the Ondo South Senatorial by-election, many residents of Okitipupa continued their daily commercial activities, highlighting a clash between security measures and economic survival needs.

Despite a restriction order announced by the Ondo State Police Command ahead of the Ondo South Senatorial by-election, many residents of Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area moved freely on Saturday.

The police had mandated a shutdown of human and vehicular movement from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. across the six local government areas that constitute the senatorial district-Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Irele, Odigbo, and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo-to ensure security during the election. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Okitipupa metropolis, however, observed that commercial activities continued with shops open, and commercial motorists as well as motorcycle operators were transporting passengers without regard for the restriction.

At major inter-state motor parks, transporters also ignored the order. When interviewed, a businesswoman explained she prioritized her business meeting over the by-election, saying it would fetch her better money. A commercial driver, Mr. Niyi Akindele, cited economic pressures, stating that with everything "skyrocketing," he could not afford to lose a day's earnings. While movement restrictions appeared loosely enforced, INEC ad hoc staff and election materials arrived early at several polling units.

At polling units 14, 16, and 17 in Ward 1, Okitipupa, NAN confirmed that INEC ad hoc personnel were on site by 7 a.m., arranging ballot boxes and cubicles, and were ready for voters. Miss Jade Babalola, an ad hoc staff member, told NAN that all non-sensitive and sensitive materials were present and they were awaiting the electorate. The by-election is being held to fill the vacant Senate seat in Ondo South, following the death of the former senator.

The apparent disregard for the movement ban underscores the tension between security measures imposed for electoral integrity and the daily economic survival needs of citizens. Residents' open defiance and the lack of visible police enforcement suggest that the order may have been more advisory than operational, or that security forces were stretched thin. This situation raises questions about the effectiveness of such restrictions in ensuring a smooth electoral process without disrupting livelihoods.

The early arrival of INEC staff indicates a degree of preparedness, but the broader public noncompliance could impact voter turnout and the overall credibility of the by-election if not addressed. The events highlight the challenges of conducting elections in regions where economic hardship is acute and adherence to state directives is conditional on personal necessity. Category: Politics Keywords: Ondo South by-election, Okitipupa, INEC, restriction order, voter turnou





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Ondo South By-Election Okitipupa INEC Movement Restriction Voter Turnout

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