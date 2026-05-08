Okewaye Ruling House Leadership Crisis Resolved in Ogun State

The leadership crisis within the Okewaye Ruling House of Ado-Odo in Ogun State has been resolved following a settlement reached at the Ogun State High Court. Prince Sulaimon Adedimeji has been recognized as the Head (Olori-Ebi) of the ruling house, with Prince Mufutau Adekunle stepping aside.

The leadership crisis within the Okewaye Ruling House of Ado-Odo in Ogun State has been resolved following a settlement reached at the Ogun State High Court sitting in Idi-Oke.

The resolution, contained in the terms of settlement filed in Suit No. HCI/19/2024, affirmed Prince Sulaimon Adedimeji as the recognised Head (Olori-Ebi) of the Okewaye Ruling House. The suit was instituted by Adedimeji and three others on behalf of the ruling house against the Ogun State Government and other parties, including Prince Mufutau Adekunle, who had also laid claim to the position.

As part of the settlement, Adekunle conceded the leadership of the ruling house to Adedimeji and agreed to step aside. In a public notice referencing the agreement and made available to DAILY POST on Friday, Adekunle said his decision to relinquish the position was voluntary and aimed at fostering peace and unity within the ruling house and the broader Ado-Odo community.

Adekunle stated that his decision was taken “in the interest of posterity, justice, unity, peace and the continuous progress of the Okewaye Ruling House and the entire Ado-Odo community. ” Following the development, residents, particularly within Ado-Odo, have been advised to refrain from engaging in any activities relating to chieftaincy titles connected to the previously disputed leadership.

The advisory cautioned members of the public against committing resources to such processes, noting that the leadership issue within the ruling house has been conclusively resolved. The parties subsequently urged the court to adopt the terms of settlement as a consent judgment, effectively ending the legal contest over the leadership of the ruling house.

By the agreement, Adedimeji is now the sole authority empowered to act on behalf of the Okewaye Ruling House in matters relating to the nomination or recommendation of candidates for the stool of the Olofin of Ado-Odo, in line with the 1956 chieftaincy declaration. The settlement also resolved all disputes between the parties, with each side agreeing to bear its respective legal costs.

Findings indicated that the resolution was reached to promote unity and prevent prolonged litigation capable of disrupting traditional processes within the community. Legal representatives to both parties endorsed the agreement, which they said would pave the way for stability and smoother traditional governance in Ado-Odo





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Okewaye Ruling House Ado-Odo Ogun State Chieftaincy Leadership Crisis Settlement Prince Sulaimon Adedimeji Prince Mufutau Adekunle

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