Oke-Aremo Forum Urges Senator Alli to Prioritize Traditional Role Over Political Ambition

A development forum in Ibadan has called on Senator Sharafadeen Alli, recently elevated to Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, to dedicate himself to his traditional responsibilities rather than his 2027 governorship ambition.

The Oke-Aremo Development Forum , a community-based organization in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, has issued a strong appeal to Senator Sharafadeen Alli , the representative of Oyo South Senatorial District and the 2027 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, to prioritize his new traditional role as Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland over his political ambitions.

In a statement signed by the forum's President, Alimi Alao, and Secretary, Adebayo Kazeem, the group congratulated Alli on his elevation within the revered Olubadan traditional hierarchy. They described this promotion as a major turning point that should naturally place him above partisan politics and position him as a custodian of Ibadanland's rich cultural heritage.

The forum urged him to devote himself fully to his new traditional responsibilities rather than his gubernatorial aspiration, emphasizing that the prestige of the traditional stool surpasses any temporary political office. The elevation of Senator Alli follows the unfortunate demise of Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Isioye-Dada, who passed away on Friday, June 12, 2026, after a protracted illness. Until his death, Oba Isioye-Dada held the position of Osi Balogun, one of the high-ranking chieftaincy titles in Ibadanland.

His death created a vacancy in the Balogun line, necessitating the promotion of other chiefs. After approval by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, Senator Alli will be promoted from Ekaarun Balogun to Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, while Oba Mobolaji Adewoyin will move from Ekerin Balogun to Asipa Balogun.

The Oke-Aremo Development Forum, in its statement released on Monday, noted that the demise of Oba Isioye-Dada had automatically elevated Alli to the position of Ekeerin Balogun, one of the most respected ranks within the Olubadan traditional hierarchy. This position carries enormous cultural, traditional, and leadership responsibilities. The group maintained that the prestige, influence, and historical significance of the Ekeerin Balogun stool far outweigh any political office, including the governorship of Oyo State.

They argued that while an occupant of Agodi Government House serves a limited constitutional tenure, the holder of a revered traditional title occupies a permanent place in the history, culture, and leadership structure of Ibadanland. The forum stated emphatically, 'Your royal stool is bigger than Agodi Government House.

' The forum further elaborated that Alli comes from a respected family lineage deeply rooted in the traditional institution of Ibadanland, and therefore he should protect and preserve that heritage rather than risk diminishing it through partisan political contests. They insisted that Oba Alli now occupies a position that commands respect across political, religious, and social divides.

By embracing his traditional responsibilities and distancing himself from partisan politics, he will preserve the dignity of his office, strengthen the legacy of his family, and secure a more enduring place in the annals of Ibadan history. The forum urged him not to allow political ambition to overshadow the honour bestowed upon him through the traditional succession system. They reiterated that he is no longer just a politician but a monarch and custodian of the rich cultural heritage of Ibadanland.

Additionally, the forum commiserated with the family of the late Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Isioye-Dada, praying that Almighty God grants the departed eternal rest and gives his family, associates, and the entire people of Ibadanland the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. The forum noted that individuals who attain positions within the Olubadan-In-Council occupy a unique place in society and are expected to rise above partisan interests to serve as symbols of unity, peace, and cultural continuity.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the progress and development of Oke-Aremo and Ibadanland as a whole, while praying for wisdom, strength, and divine guidance for Oba Alli as he assumes greater responsibilities within the revered Olubadan traditional institution





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Oke-Aremo Development Forum Senator Sharafadeen Alli Ekerin Balogun Ibadanland Traditional Role

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