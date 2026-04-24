OK Movement Warns Against APC Infiltration, Consolidates Support for Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket

The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement has raised concerns about potential infiltration by agents of the ruling APC, while reaffirming its commitment to a unified front and highlighting the growing grassroots support for a joint ticket between Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The movement emphasizes a vision for a productive, secure, and unified Nigeria.

The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, gaining significant traction particularly in the North, has issued a strong warning regarding potential infiltration attempts, specifically highlighting concerns about individuals and groups being utilized by the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) government to undermine their efforts.

Amb. Auwal Musa Muhammad, the Deputy Director General (North) of the Movement, addressed these concerns during a press briefing held at the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Secretariat on Thursday. He emphasized that the collaborative vision of Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is resonating deeply with the Nigerian populace, igniting a powerful grassroots movement that is rapidly expanding across the nation.

This momentum, he stated, is evident from the bustling tech hubs of Lagos to the vibrant commercial centers of Kano, demonstrating a widespread demand for a unified and effective leadership. The surge in support for a joint Obi-Kwankwaso ticket is not simply a fleeting political desire, but rather a genuine and urgent call for national renewal and rescue.

The Northern OK Movement firmly believes that the pairing of Obi and Kwankwaso represents a unique combination of competence, integrity, and a proven track record of delivering results. In a political landscape often perceived as bleak, they position themselves as a beacon of hope and positive change. The Movement’s leadership contends that the Obi-Kwankwaso partnership offers a comprehensive blueprint for a prosperous, secure, and unified Nigeria.

This vision stands in stark contrast to the perceived shortcomings of the current administration led by Bola Tinubu, which they criticize for overseeing a period marked by escalating hyper-inflation, persistent insecurity challenges, and a perceived disconnect from the everyday struggles of ordinary Nigerians. Amb. Muhammad expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic support demonstrated by thousands of volunteers who are proactively establishing structures to promote the joint ticket.

However, he cautioned that such success inevitably attracts attempts at sabotage. The Movement has observed the emergence of various groups attempting to establish parallel structures under the ‘OK Movement’ banner, and while acknowledging the zeal of these individuals, they stressed the importance of strategic coordination to prevent exploitation by opposing forces.

The concern is that the creation of multiple, uncoordinated entities inadvertently creates opportunities for political adversaries, specifically those linked to the APC, to infiltrate their ranks, disrupt their activities, and sow discord from within. The Movement is resolute in its determination to safeguard the integrity of its mission and prevent the ruling party from deploying agents provocateurs to undermine their progress. They are actively working to consolidate efforts and maintain a unified front.

The OK Movement has issued clear guidance to its supporters, emphasizing that there is only one officially recognized leadership structure, headed nationally by Director General John Ughulu, and fully dedicated to the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket. They encourage continued independent branding efforts but urge all supporters to align with the central leadership for strategic coordination and to avoid fragmentation.

The Movement believes the North is fully prepared to embrace this new direction, and the South is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to join in this transformative movement. They assert that the era of settling for the ‘lesser of two evils’ is over, and that Nigerians are ready for a genuine alternative.

The core of their platform revolves around bridging the gap between Peter Obi’s renowned fiscal prudence and economic foresight with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s established legacy of grassroots empowerment and disciplined structural development. This is not merely a campaign, they argue, but a fundamental shift in Nigeria’s economic trajectory – a transition from a consumption-driven economy to a robust, production-based powerhouse.

Furthermore, they envision a move away from a system characterized by patronage and political opportunism towards a government founded on merit, competence, and national pride. The Movement implores its supporters to remain vigilant, united, and steadfast in protecting the ‘OK’ brand from those who seek to dilute its message and undermine its objectives. They are committed to building a better future for Nigeria, and believe the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket represents the best path forward





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