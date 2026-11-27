The OK Movement officially severs ties with NDC and Peter Obi following their withdrawal, preparing to announce a new political alliance for the 2027 elections.

The OK Movement has formally ended its political alliance with the Labour Party-affiliated platform supporting Peter Obi, confirming that the presidential candidate has withdrawn support for the group. This decisive break in ties marks a significant realignment in the Nigerian political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections. The group, previously a key supporter of Obi, will now pursue independent partnerships with other political entities.

NDC Severs Ties With OK Movement

National Democratic Coalition presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have decided to discontinue their political relationship with the OK Movement. This declaration was made public through an official statement released on Friday by John Ughulu, who serves as the factional director-general of the group. The statement confirms that the national leadership of the OK Movement was formally notified that Obi and his party have chosen to end their collaboration effectively immediately.

Also read NDC Vows To Resist Alleged Attempts To Intimidate Peter Obi

Immediate End To Campaign Support

Following the notification, the national leadership of the OK Movement resolved to officially discontinue all campaign, mobilisation, and operational support for the NDC party. This decision takes effect immediately, signaling a complete halt to any coordinated political activities between the two entities. The movement emphasized that while they consider the development regrettable, they respect the decision and sincerely appreciate Obi for the time, engagements, and opportunities shared with their movement during their partnership.

Future Political Alignments And 2027 Strategy

The OK Movement has announced that it will officially disclose its preferred political party and presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections in the near future. To facilitate this transition, the group has commenced engagements with other political parties and potential presidential candidates. These discussions focus on identifying partners whose political vision, leadership capacity, and ideological commitments align with the established principles and values of the OK Movement. This strategic pivot ensures the group remains a relevant player in Nigerian politics despite the loss of its previous high-profile alliance.

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Formation Of New Campaign Council

In preparation for the upcoming electoral cycle, the movement is establishing a 59-member presidential campaign council for the 2027 presidential election. This council is tasked with guiding the group's new political direction and selecting viable candidates for the future. However, the formation of this council has sparked internal debate, with some members of the movement's presidential campaign council criticizing the group's previous decision to assume the NDC's responsibilities. Critics within the group have described such assumptions as nonsensical, arguing that the movement should have maintained a clearer boundary between its independent identity and the campaigns of allied parties.

Implications For The Political Landscape

The separation between the OK Movement and Peter Obi's camp creates a shifting dynamic for the upcoming 2027 elections. With the OK Movement now free to engage with other political stakeholders, new alliances may emerge that could reshape voter alignment and campaign strategies. The group's rapid move to form a dedicated 59-member council indicates a serious commitment to remaining influential regardless of external partnerships. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see which political party Obi's former allies choose to endorse, as this decision could significantly impact the balance of power in Nigerian politics.