OK Movement Accuses NDC and Obidient Leaders of 2027 Campaign Distractions

Adebayo Brown of the OK Movement criticizes Dr Moses Paul and NDC leaders for political disputes instead of voter mobilization for Peter Obi's 2027 presidential bid.

Adebayo Brown, serving as the United Kingdom Coordinator of the OK Movement, formally accused top leaders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council and the Obidient Movement of fostering internal divisions. The accusations were directed at strategies that allegedly hinder the unified mobilization required for Peter Obi's 2027 presidential ambition. Brown emphasized that these factions should cease unnecessary political disputes and instead dedicate their efforts to strengthening grassroots structures ahead of the general elections.

The Core Dispute Over Campaign Leadership

The public warning issued by Brown followed a specific disagreement regarding claims that Obi, identified as the NDC presidential candidate, and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, had dissociated themselves from the OK Movement. This contention has sparked reactive statements from both the NDC Presidential Campaign Council and the Obidient Movement Coordinator, Dr Moses Paul. Both parties have dismissed the controversy as a deliberate distraction designed to divert attention from the critical task of mobilizing voters for Obi.

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In a statement made available to PUNCH Online, Brown explicitly urged Paul to concentrate on rebuilding his group, strengthening its grassroots structures, and coordinating supporters rather than engaging in public disagreements with the OK Movement. He argued that the approaching elections required strategic planning, effective coordination, and robust grassroots mobilization. Brown warned that internal disputes could severely undermine collective efforts to rally Nigerians behind the opposition's presidential candidate.

Specific Criticism of Leadership Appointments

Brown highlighted two specific appointments that he believes have led to a misallocation of leadership resources. He stated, "Two appointments have been given to individuals who now appear more interested in political disputes than in the responsibilities of their offices: one as Coordinator of the Obidient Movement and another as Director General of the NDC Campaign (Ibrahim Abdulkarim)." He further noted that these leaders seemed focused on the National Director General of the OK Movement, John Ughulu, rather than their own mandates.

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Emphasizing the urgency of the timeline, Brown pointed out that there are only 76 days to the general elections. He expressed that serious-minded leaders should be preoccupied with building structures and preparing for the enormous responsibility of electoral mobilization. Instead, he observed that Dr Moses Paul continues to make claims that Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso have dissociated themselves from the OK Movement, a narrative Brown rejects.

Challenges to Unilateral Political Claims

Brown directly challenged Paul to clarify the basis of his claims about Obi and Kwankwaso's relationships with their leaders. He argued that the Obidient Movement coordinator lacks the authority to unilaterally speak for the two politicians or determine their interests. He insisted that such political positions should be established through clear and verifiable communication rather than personal assertions. This challenge underscores the OK Movement's insistence on verified communication channels over speculative public statements.

Despite the disagreement, Brown clarified that the OK Movement does not consider either the Obidient Movement or the NDC to be enemies. He urged the groups to focus on their shared democratic objectives ahead of the elections. He stated, "For the avoidance of doubt, the OK Movement and the Obidient Movement are not enemies. Neither are we in conflict with the NDC. We have a common democratic challenge ahead, and the priority should be mobilising Nigerians, strengthening political structures, and working towards credible elections in 2027."

Defense of John Ughulu and Campaign Responses

Brown also defended the National Director-General of the OK Movement, John Ughulu, against attempts to undermine his commitment to the organization. He praised Ughulu's tenacity, capacity, and integrity, noting his significant sacrifices in building the movement. Brown urged Ughulu to ignore the controversy and remain focused on strengthening the OK Movement and contributing to the defense of Nigeria's democracy. This defense serves to consolidate internal support for the movement's leadership during a volatile campaign period.

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Reactions from other factions have dismissed Brown's statements as unnecessary distractions. The Spokesperson for the NDC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Constance Ikokwu, told reporters that the campaign is heavily focused on its immediate priorities and does not need unnecessary distractions. Similarly, Paul's media aide, Chidi Iloamaeke, clarified that Paul is not a member of the OK Movement. In an exclusive telephone interview with PUNCH Online, Iloamaeke stated that Paul's position as global coordinator requires him to concentrate on the activities of the Obidient Movement and delivering the mandate to ensure Peter Obi becomes president by 2027.