NNPC plans 5% to 10% IPO stake with possible London or New York listing

NNPC Limited is considering selling 5 to 10 percent of its equity through an initial public offering focused on the domestic market, with a possible secondary listing in London or New York and preparations likely to take at least all of next year.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is likely to float between five percent and 10 percent of its equity in an initial public offering focused primarily on the domestic market, with a potential secondary listing in London or New York.

The plan was disclosed by the company's Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. Ojulari spoke on the sidelines of the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates, during an energy talk titled Nigeria's Reform Agenda: Competing for Energy Capital. He said further listings of NNPC subsidiaries might also take place, echoing moves by the UAE's state oil firm ADNOC.

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Gulf state oil companies have offered outside investors pieces of their businesses while retaining operational control and largely avoiding opening up their main oil-producing divisions. The proposed NNPC model would allow Nigerians to own shares in the national oil company without the Federal Government relinquishing operational control. The offering is not expected immediately.

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NNPC Listing Timeline and Objectives

Preparations for any NNPC listing will likely take at least all of next year, with the primary objective to improve NNPC's transparency and governance as required by Nigerian law, and with raising cash only a secondary objective. The proposal comes as NNPC intensifies efforts to address governance and financial reporting gaps identified during its preparations for a public listing.

The company had earlier indicated it was working towards listing on the Nigerian Exchange, with Ojulari saying in July 2025 that it had a roadmap to achieve the objective by 2028. However, in September 2026, he said no date had been fixed, adding that the final decision rested with the company's shareholders. He said at the time: We don't have a date, but we are working hard to make sure we are ready as soon as we can.

The decision to take an IPO is not ours. It's the shareholders that will take that decision ultimately on behalf of the country. Last month, Ojulari disclosed that the company had completed a baseline assessment of its readiness for the IPO and was addressing gaps identified by its advisers, particularly in financial reporting and corporate governance.

The latest proposal for a five to 10 percent offer provides a clearer indication of the ownership structure being considered, although no formal offer timetable or valuation has been announced. The proposed listing is rooted in the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which transformed the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation into a commercially driven limited liability company in July 2022.

Pia Reform and Dangote Market Context

The law requires NNPC Limited to operate profitably without relying on government funds, declare dividends to shareholders and retain 20 percent of its profits to support business growth. The IPO discussion has gained momentum following the recent public offer by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which attracted significant interest from domestic investors.

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The refinery's share offer, which closed on 27 October, attracted orders worth about N6.4tn, equivalent to $4.78bn, from Nigerian retail and institutional investors, according to a person involved in the offering who spoke to Reuters. The amount was almost three times the refinery's targeted offer of about $1.6bn, although the final allotment and proceeds are subject to the post-offer process. The strong demand has provided a fresh indication of investor appetite for large Nigerian energy businesses.

NNPC is also entering the proposed listing process with improved financial performance. Its 2025 audited results showed a profit after tax of N7.2tn, representing a 33 percent increase from N5.4tn in 2024.

However, revenue fell by 24 percent to N34.5tn from N45.1tn in the previous year. The company also declared a dividend of N5.8tn.

Chinese Interest in Smaller Refineries

Furthermore, Ojulari said Chinese companies had expressed interest in acquiring equity stakes in some of Nigeria's smaller refineries requiring major rehabilitation, including the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, rather than limiting their involvement to construction and repair contracts. He has previously said NNPC was in talks with a Chinese engineering company to refurbish at least one of its refineries, which have not worked at full capacity for more than a decade.

Ojulari said he expected at least one of the smaller refineries to resume production within a maximum of three years. He added that NNPC would retain at least 10 percent equity under any deal and is willing to give up as much equity as necessary to secure a long-term, sustainable partnership.