Ojude-Oba Festival 2026: A Celebration of Heritage, Unity, and Economic Impact in Ogun State

The 2026 Ojude-Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, showcased spectacular cultural displays, horse-riding processions, and traditional elegance. Governor Dapo Abiodun highlighted the event's significance as the first since the death of Awujale Oba Sikiru Adetona, praising its role in promoting unity, tourism, and economic empowerment. The festival continues to evolve as a national and international symbol of Nigeria's living heritage.

The 2026 Ojude-Oba Festival unfolded in the historic town of Ijebu-Ode , transforming it into a vibrant display of color, tradition, and cultural splendor. Thousands of participants and spectators, including visitors from across Nigeria and the diaspora, gathered to witness the annual celebration that has become one of Africa's most iconic cultural events.

The festival featured spectacular horse-riding processions, elaborately embroidered attire, rhythmic traditional music, and disciplined displays by the Regberegbe age-grade groups. This year's edition held special historical significance as it marked the first celebration following the passing of the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, whose 65-year reign left an indelible impact on the kingdom.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State emphasized the event's role as a cornerstone of the state's tourism development strategy, highlighting its economic benefits and cultural preservation efforts. He noted that the festival has evolved from a post-Eid homage-paying tradition into a grand, inclusive celebration embraced by people of diverse faiths and backgrounds.

The governor praised the resilience of the Ijebu people and the organisers for ensuring the festival's continuity despite the recent loss, calling it a symbol of unity, honor, and cultural pride. He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support during the transition period, which helped maintain peace and stability.

Governor Abiodun urged the younger generation to preserve and promote their heritage while allowing it to evolve, aligning with his administration's "Building Our Future Together" agenda through investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and tourism. The festival not only celebrates Ijebu identity but also drives local economic activity, with hotels fully booked, businesses flourishing, artisans engaged, and youths productively empowered. It stands as a testament to peaceful coexistence and communal harmony, drawing global attention to Nigeria's rich cultural tapestry





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Ojude-Oba Festival Ijebu-Ode Ogun State Tourism Awujale Oba Sikiru Adetona Governor Dapo Abiodun Nigerian Culture Cultural Heritage Regberegbe Traditional Festivals Economic Impact

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