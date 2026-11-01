Ojo Chiefs Deny Court Injunction Blocking Olojo Appointment in Osun

Ojo town chiefs debunk false reports of a court injunction stopping Governor Adeleke from appointing the new Olojo, urging public to ignore the misinformation.

Traditional leaders and kingmakers in the historic town of Ojo, located in Osun State, have firmly rejected circulating reports alleging that a state High Court had issued an order to restrain Governor Ademola Adeleke from appointing a new monarch to the Olojo stool. The traditional council clarified that these claims are entirely fabricated and designed to stall the development and progress of the ancient community during the current administration.

False Court Order Claim Debunked

In an official statement issued by the Ojo Palace and made available to The PUNCH on Sunday, the traditional council explained that the reported order was a deliberate falsehood. The statement was signed by Akanji Opatunde, a former councillor representing the Ojo/Aro Ward 9 constituency. The palace leadership highlighted that certain individuals are engaging in a media trial to tarnish the image of the peaceful community and disrupt its growth under the state government.

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The traditional council specifically addressed rumors concerning an interim court process granted on March 11, 2026. They noted that this reference was misleading and misrepresented the actual position of the High Court in Ede. According to legal provisions, such an interim order cannot last more than 14 days and had already elapsed by the time the rumors began to spread. The council emphasized that the recirculation of this expired information occurred more than seven months later, constituting a mischievous attempt to mislead the public.

Legal Status of Injunction Application

Kingmakers stressed that there is no subsisting legal order restraining the state government from exercising its statutory duty to fill the vacant traditional stool. They explained that the application seeking an injunction has not been granted by the High Court. Furthermore, another application challenging the competency of the suit is currently pending, which underscores the lack of a valid legal block against the appointment process.

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The traditional council urged members of the public to disregard the false information being spread through various media channels. They described the originators of the claim as engaging in activities aimed at disrupting the progressive work that other communities in Osun State are currently experiencing. The palace maintained that Ojo remains a peaceful and united community that deserves its fair share of development under Governor Adeleke's administration.

Regent Urges Swift Appointment

Meanwhile, the Regent of Ojo town, High Chief Jamiu Falowo, has formally appealed to the state government to expedite action on the appointment of a new traditional ruler. Falowo described Ojo as a peaceful community whose residents are eager for development, emphasizing that traditional leadership is central to community growth and economic progress. He expressed the belief that a town without a king will not witness any economic development.

The regent noted that the residents are patiently and urgently waiting on the government of Osun State to appoint a king for their community. He called on all sons and daughters of Ojo, both at home and in the diaspora, to remain calm and law-abiding during this transitional period. Falowo assured the public that the kingmakers were working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure a transparent and peaceful coronation process when the time comes.

Loyalty and Confidence in Administration

The regent reaffirmed the unwavering loyalty of Ojo town to the Adeleke administration. He expressed confidence that the governor would not allow the town to suffer a prolonged traditional vacuum, which has hindered local development efforts. The community continues to advocate for equitable distribution of state resources and development projects that have been observed in other parts of Osun State.

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As the search for a new monarch continues, the traditional council remains committed to maintaining the peace and unity of Ojo town. They view the appointment of the Olojo as a crucial step toward unlocking the town's potential for socio-economic advancement. The public is encouraged to rely on official statements from the Ojo Palace for accurate updates regarding the appointment process.