Ojagun Police Boss Calls for Stronger Police-Public Collaboration to Tackle Threats

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, has called for stronger police-public collaboration to tackle insecurity, kidnapping, cultism, and other emerging threats in the state. Ojajuni argued that effective policing thrives on partnership and enhanced security collaboration. The state has recently witnessed repeated armed robbery incidents, kidnappings, cult-related killings, and other social vices.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State , Bode Ojajuni, has called for stronger police-public collaboration to tackle insecurity, kidnapping, cultism, and other emerging threats in the state.

Ojajuni argued that effective policing thrives on partnership and enhanced security collaboration. Recall that the state has recently witnessed repeated armed robbery incidents, kidnappings, cult-related killings, and other social vices. The commissioner, speaking on Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), stressed that sustained engagement with stakeholders remains critical to ensuring public safety across all communities in the state.

Ojajuni reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led, proactive, and people-oriented policing, assuring that it would continue to deepen stakeholder collaboration in line with national policing reforms aimed at safeguarding lives and property





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