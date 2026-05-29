The suspects include two traditional rulers, Geoffrey Onya and Idam Bassey, as well as the Coordinator of Amasiri Development Centre, Byron Anya. The accused persons allegedly murdered Kalu Dick, Ifeoma Oduko Uduma, Anthony Ekumankama and Eze Orji Ndukwe at Okporojo community in Oso Edda on 29 January 2026.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy . Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River 's hope. The suspects include two traditional rulers, Geoffrey Onya and Idam Bassey, as well as the Coordinator of Amasiri Development Centre, Byron Anya.

The two communities are Amasiri Community in Afikpo Local Government Area and Okporojo community in Oso Edda, Edda Local Government Area of the state. The suspects include two traditional rulers, Geoffrey Onya and Idam Bassey, as well as the Coordinator of Amasiri Development Centre, Byron Anya. Others are Emmanuel Ngwoke, Samuel Eni, Eze Ekeocha, Chukwudi Nwachinemere, Chukwuemeka Ifesinachi, Emmanuel Ogbonnaya, Julius Oko, Eze Uchendu and Sunday Eburu among others.

The accused persons allegedly murdered Kalu Dick, Ifeoma Oduko Uduma, Anthony Ekumankama and Eze Orji Ndukwe at Okporojo community in Oso Edda on 29 January 2026. According to the prosecution, the offences are punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State, 2009.

Counsel for the defendants, Mudi Erhenede, made an oral application for bail for five of the suspects, including the two traditional rulers, the development centre coordinator and two female defendants. Mr Erhenede urged the court to grant them bail based on their status and the provisions of Order 7 of the Criminal Justice Rules, 2023. He argued that the accused persons had been in custody for five months and that the police had recommended their release.

Meanwhile, Counsel to the Ebonyi State Government, Chinyere Anoke, who represented the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ben Odo, opposed the bail application. Ms Anoke argued that since the defendants were facing murder charges, granting them bail would be inappropriate. Justice Emmanuel Ogbunnefi, adjourned the matter until 5 and 17 June 17 for the defence counsel to file a formal written application for bail





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