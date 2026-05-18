The news text provides details of two separate murder cases in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria. It also mentions the arrest of suspects linked to these cases.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo The Police command in Enugu State has confirmed the arrest of suspects linked to two separate murder cases in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesman in Enugu State, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu. Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said both incidents happened on Friday, 15 May, in separate communities, sending shockwaves across residents of the affected areas. He said officers received information that Onyebuchi Anikwe, 40, allegedly attacked his 60-year-old mother, Felicia Anikwe, with a cutlass.

‘The victim was found lifeless, while officers immediately secured the scene and recovered her remains,’ he said. Mr Ndukwe said the corpse was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead before preservation in the mortuary. The suspect was arrested, detained, and taken for urgent medical treatment.

In the second incident, Mr Ndukwe said operatives of the Distress Response Squad responded at about 3:18 p.m. He said the report alleged that Joshua Eze killed his sister, Nwabuche Eze, and her little daughter. Doctors confirmed both victims dead before their remains were deposited in the mortuary. The suspect later died in hospital while receiving emergency treatment. The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mamman Giwa, condemned the killings and described them as barbaric.

Mr Giwa directed detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out comprehensive investigations into both incidents





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Murder Suspects Arrest Enugu State Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area Police Spokesman Superintendent Of Police Distress Response Squad Agu-Ekwegbe Community State Criminal Investigation Department Mamman Giwa

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