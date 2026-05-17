Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeA faction of the Peoples Democratic Party backs governor candidates, planning 2027 election screening

This news article discusses details from the report that brings hope to Cross River, Nigeria, by ending an oil-well dispute, and also includes information about the screening of political aspirants for the 2027 general elections by a Democratic Party faction supported by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River 's hopeA SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoA faction of the Peoples Democratic Party backed by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says it will on Tuesday screen 3,181 aspirants across the country for the 2027 general elections.

The faction disclosed this in a statement jointly signed on Sunday. The statement announces the composition of screening committees and appeal panels in line with the faction's guidelines for the 2027 elections. The faction's Interim National Working Committee (NWC) is chaired by Kabiru Turaki. The interim leadership was constituted on 4 May, and both factions have since released separate election timetables.

The interim committee fixed its expression of interest and nomination forms at N100 million, while the Wike-backed faction headed by Abdulrahman Mohammed pegged its own at N51 million





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Nigerian Politics Democratic Party Governors Zamfara State Cross River Yoruba Prospective Aspirants Political Aspirants Emergency National Executive Committee

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Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSpecial Report on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo

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