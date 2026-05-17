The news text provides information on a report that restores hope to Cross River, Nigeria, and the story of a suspected Boko Haram member who earned a Biology degree while serving his prison sentence.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River 's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Kabiru Sokoto , a suspected Boko Haram member, convicted over the 2011 bombing of St.

Theresa Catholic Church in Madalla, Niger state, has bagged a Biology degree in prison Kabiru Umar, also known as Kabiru Sokoto, who was convicted over the 2011 Christmas Day bombing linked to Boko Haram, has earned a Biology degree while serving his prison sentence, his lawyers said in one of the documents shared with PREMIUM TIMES





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Cross River Nigeria Report Boko Haram Biology Degree Prison Sentence Kabiru Sokoto St. Theresa Catholic Church Madalla Niger State Convicted Earning A Degree Personal Growth Rehabilitation Personal Commitment Evidence Public Perception Criminal Responsibility Escape Arrest Gunfight Conviction Sentence Terrorism Charges Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Act Terrorism Act

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