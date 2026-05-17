Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope

A special report provides insights into the report that restores Cross River's hope after a 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo.

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt has upheld a 2007 Rivers State High Court judgement that restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) from investigating the finances and public accounts of the Rivers State Government.

The judgement essentially blocked the EFCC from probing and prosecuting former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili, who governed the state between 1999 and 2007. The panel held that the earlier decision remains valid and binding because it was never challenged on appeal. The dispute originated from the 2007 judgement that relied on Sections 120, 121, 122, 124, 125, and 128 of the 1999 Constitution.

Additionally, the Court of Appeal ruled that the EFCC could not rely on provisions of its Establishment Act to override a subsisting constitutional interpretation by a competent court





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Oil-Well Dispute Cross River's Hope EFCC Court Of Appeal Provisions Of The Establishment Act

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