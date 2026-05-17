Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt upheld a 2007 Rivers State High Court judgement, preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the finances and public accounts of the Rivers State Government. The judgement was linked to a legal battle over efforts by the EFCC to investigate the administration of former Governor Peter Odili. Although the EFCC challenged the injunction, the 2007 Rivers State High Court decision remains subsisting and binding, and the constitution takes precedence over any other legislation.

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt has upheld a 2007 Rivers State High Court judgement, restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) from investigating the finances and public accounts of the Rivers State Government .

The dispute originated from a previous conviction against the EFCC, who could not rely on provisions of its Establishment Act to override a subsisting constitutional interpretation by a competent court. The panel, made up of Justices Ugochukwu Ogakwu, Isah Gafai and Zainab Abubakar, ruled that the earlier decision remains valid and binding because it was never challenged on appeal





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EFCC Rivers State High Court Court Of Appeal Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC Rivers State Government Former Governor Peter Odili Constitutional Interpretation Establishment Act Supreme Court

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