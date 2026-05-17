A report provides insights into how families coped during a 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo. Exclusive: the reason behind why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister. Investigative story on FTL: the illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in N-central Nigeria with insights from BeninSoul and the Abuja creators mixer.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, BeninSoul and purpose: Reflections of Abuja creators mixer, By Joseph Amenaghawon Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Joash Amupitan, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), "to promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently, transparently and effectively investigate the allegations that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) diverted N800 billion for political and campaign purposes.

" SERAP urged him to "request full disclosure from the governors and APC regarding the alleged contributions made to any dedicated campaign fund, including the identity of donors and the lawful origin of funds, and to provide the details to our organisation. " SERAP also urged him to "urgently collaborate with appropriate anticorruption and law enforcement agencies to enforce applicable sanctions where violations are identified, including prosecution, fines and forfeiture of any unlawful contributions.

" SERAP urged him and INEC to "promptly initiate a formal review and investigation into compliance with Section 91 of the Electoral Act by all political parties and candidates, particularly in relation to the sources and scale of political or campaign financing in the current political cycle.





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