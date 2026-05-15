A special report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo, the quest for deeper Nigerian democracy, and the long march of Comrade Edwin Madunagu to 80. Also, the regional champions and the Central Region Finals of the Milo Basketball Championship.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Participation and representation: The quest to deepen Nigerian democracy, By Bolutife Oluwadele Comrade Edwin Madunagu’s long march to 80, By The SOLAR Collective Regional champions, Government Secondary School, Zing of Taraba State (PHOTO CREDIT: Milo) With the Savannah Conference concluded, attention now shifts to the Central Region Finals scheduled to be held at the Indoor Sports Hall of Mogadishu Barracks The 26th edition of the Milo Basketball Championship officially got underway with the conclusion of the Savannah Conference regional finals held at the Sani Abacha Indoor Sports Hall in Kano .

The championship opened with remarks delivered by Opeyemi Jaiyeola, Category Development Manager, on behalf of the Category Manager, Gilbert Tweneboah, who reflected on the competition’s growth over the years. In the girls’ final, Government Secondary School Zing of Taraba State defeated Government Girls College Unity School, Bauchi, 53-43 in a fiercely contested encounter. Zing’s standout performer, Happy Sylvester, delivered an impressive display, scoring 38 points to emerge as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the girls’ category.

The boys’ final also produced late drama as Family Support Programme, Katsina, edged Government Secondary School Numan, Adamawa State, 64-63 in one of the closest games of the regional finals. Friday Emmanuel played a decisive role in Katsina’s victory, contributing 22 points to earn the boys’ MVP award.

The regional finals attracted officials and dignitaries from the Kano State Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, media organisations, representatives of the Olympic Commission, and partners, including the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), the Nigeria Cricket Support Foundation (NCSF), and others. With the Savannah Conference concluded, attention now shifts to the Central Region Finals scheduled to be held at the Indoor Sports Hall of Mogadishu Barracks.

Teams from the region will battle for qualification spots to the National Finals in Lagos later in July, as the long-running championship continues its mission to discover and develop young basketball talent across Nigeria





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Basketball Championship Regional Finals National Finals Milo Basketball Championship Savannah Conference Central Region Finals Indoor Sports Hall Of Mogadishu Barracks Kano Lagos Government Secondary School Zing Of Taraba Sta Government Girls College Unity School Bauchi Family Support Programme Katsina Government Secondary School Numan Adamawa State Opeyemi Jaiyeola Gilbert Tweneboah Happy Sylvester Friday Emmanuel Central Region Finals Indoor Sports Hall Of Mogadishu Barracks Kano Lagos Government Secondary School Zing Of Taraba Sta Government Girls College Unity School Bauchi Family Support Programme Katsina Government Secondary School Numan Adamawa State Opeyemi Jaiyeola Gilbert Tweneboah Happy Sylvester Friday Emmanuel

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