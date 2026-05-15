A special report on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, the quest to deepen Nigerian democracy, and Comrade Edwin Madunagu's long march to 80.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 scho ols in Oyo Participation and representation: The quest to deepen Nigerian democracy, By Bolutife Oluwadele Comrade Edwin Madunagu’s long march to 80, By The SOLAR Collective All praise is due to Allah , Who gives preference for certain days and months as He wishes, blessing them with virtues as He wills.

This is one of the manifestations of His mercy, to be a reminder for those who contemplate. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah, the Almighty, the All-Forgiving, alone without any partner. And I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger, the Chosen and the Beloved Prophet.

May Allah exalt and send peace to him, his family, and his companions all the time as long as the night and day follow each other. To proceed





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Oil-Well Dispute Cross River’S Hope Special Report Families Coped With 10-Year Closure Of 23 Scho Participation And Representation The Quest To Deepen Nigerian Democracy Comrade Edwin Madunagu’S Long March To 80 Allah Muhammad Day Of Tarwiyyah Hajj Rituals Zikr

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