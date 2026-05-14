The news text provides a special report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo for 10 years. It also discusses the consensus candidacy and the firing of the finance minister by Tinubu.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will , By Samson Itodo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks : Ramaphosa , urgently show leadershi.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks: Ramaphosa, urgently show leadershi





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Cross River Report Restores Elite Democratic Will Tinubu Wale Edun Finance Minister Ramaphosa Xenophobic Attacks

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Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeThe news text provides information on an oil-well dispute and a report that restores hope to Cross River. It also includes a special report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo.

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Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeThe article provides an overview of the report that offers hope for Cross River in solving their oil-well dispute.

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