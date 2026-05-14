Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election, triggering an early political confrontation with Governor Nasir Idris over insecurity, governance, and the state’s economic direction. He declared his governorship bid while sharply criticising the Idris administration, accusing it of worsening insecurity, deepening poverty, and mismanaging public resources.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks: Ramaphosa, urgently show leadershi.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks: Ramaphosa, urgently show leadershi





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Abubakar Malami Nigerian Politics Governorship Election Security Governance Economic Direction Kebbi State Nasir Idris Political Confrontation Insecurity Poverty Malnutrition Rural Insecurity Security Challenges Governance Challenges Political Opportunism Political Alliances Party Primaries Central Campaign Issues Fiercely Contested Governorship Races Political Observers Increased Federal Allocations Security Interventions School Construction Teacher Recruitment Healthcare Infrastructure Investments In School Construction Teacher Recruitment Healthcare Infrastructure Security Interventions Political Opportunism Political Alliances Party Primaries Central Campaign Issues Fiercely Contested Governorship Races Political Observers Increased Federal Allocations Security Interventions School Construction Teacher Recruitment Healthcare Infrastructure

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