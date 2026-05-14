The news text provides an overview of a report that aims to restore hope in Cross River after a long-standing oil-well dispute. It also discusses the closure of 23 schools in Oyo and the consensus candidacy of Samson Itodo.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks : Ramaphosa , urgently show leadershi.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks: Ramaphosa, urgently show leadershi





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Oil-Well Dispute Cross River Report Consensus Candidacy Samson Itodo Party Primaries Xenophobic Attacks Ramaphosa

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