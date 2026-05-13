Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas and one of his predecessors, Jolly Nyame, on Tuesday, resolved their disagreements over the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Taraba North Senatorial District. Mr Nyame disclosed this after paying an unscheduled visit to Governor Kefas at the TY Danjuma House in Jalingo, a meeting that surprised political actors in the state. The reconciliation follows weeks of strain between the two APC leaders over the party’s senatorial nomination.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will , By Samson Itodo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria , Benin Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks : Ramaphosa , urgently show leadershi.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks: Ramaphosa, urgently show leadershi





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Taraba State APC Senatorial Nomination Jolly Nyame Agbu Kefas All Progressives Congress Senatorial Ambition PDP Emmanuel Bwacha Cross River Report Peace And Security Elite Imposition Democratic Will Women Leadership Xenophobic Attacks Ramaphosa Nigeria Benin Taraba North Senatorial District Jalingo TY Danjuma House Mumuye Ethnic Group Zing Yorro Ardo-Kola Lau Jalingo Local Government Areas Peace And Security Elite Imposition Democratic Will Women Leadership Xenophobic Attacks Ramaphosa Nigeria Benin Taraba North Senatorial District Jalingo TY Danjuma House Mumuye Ethnic Group Zing Yorro Ardo-Kola Lau Jalingo Local Government Areas

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