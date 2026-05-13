Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope

The news text provides details about a report that restores hope to Cross River and an arrest made by the Police Command in Ebonyi State.

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, By Wole Olaoye The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Hope Okafor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Tuesday by Joshua Ukandu, the spokesperson of the Command. The Police Command in Ebonyi State has arrested Nwankpu James, a self-acclaimed prophet, over the alleged abuse and humiliation of a child accused of witchcraft. The incident occurred in Isohumini Agbaja community, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

Ms Okafor said the arrest followed a viral video showing the prophet treating the child in an abusive and inhumane manner. The rescued child has been admitted to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for immediate medical attention. Ms Okafor reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all citizens, particularly children, and warned against all forms of child abuse and inhumane acts.

A resident in the area, Mather Nwachukwu, alleged that the child had been suffering from frequent illness, prompting her parents to seek spiritual intervention from the prophet. The prophet was, however, alleged to have accused the child of witchcraft and subjected her to humiliating practices in the guise of deliverance





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Cross River Report Hope Arrest Ebonyi State Nwankpu James Child Witchcraft Abuse Humiliation Spiritual Intervention Prophet Izzi Local Government Area Abalaliki Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki

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