Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope

A special report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo and an account of a frightening experience on a Max Air flight from Abuja to Katsina.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Afrophobia! , By Wole Olaoye Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Afrophobia!

, By Wole Olaoye Passengers aboard a Max Air flight from Abuja to Katsina on Monday evening recounted moments of panic after the aircraft reportedly developed a technical fault shortly after takeoff, forcing an emergency return to Abuja





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Oil-Well Dispute Cross River Report Restores Hope Families Coped Closure Of 23 Schools In Oyo Afrophobia! Wole Olaoye Max Air Flight Technical Fault Emergency Return To Abuja Panic Inside The Cabin Loud Banging Sounds Aircraft Suddenly Started Shaking Violently Technical Issue Passenger Safety Temporary Disruption To Its Umrah Flight Opera Necessary Technical Assessments And Corrective Affected Passengers Arrangements Were Being Made To Accommodate Tr

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