Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope

The news reports on the dismantling of a confirmed hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) by the police in Imo State, Nigeria. It further discusses the arrests of suspected IPOB/ESN members, the recovery of arms and ammunition, and praises to the police for their professionalism.

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, By Wole Olaoye / The police said apart from the arrest and dismantling of IPOB ESN hideout, several arms and ammunition were recovered when operatives raided the separatist group s enclave in Imo State. says its operatives have arrested three suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and its armed militant wing Eastern Security Network ESN in Imo State Nigeria s South-east / Mr Placid a deputy commissioner of police said a confirmed hideout of the separatist group was dismantled when the operatives from Imo State raided the hideout on 23 April in Nguru Community Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state / The operation was intelligence-driven premised on actionable information obtained from the confessional statement of a high-ranking IPOB ESN commander Ebube Uchenna Mmaduakolam also known as Ebube Virus / Three suspects were apprehended at the scene and are currently in lawful custody providing the Force with critical information pertaining to the group s logistics networks personnel structure and planned operations / The force spokesperson said a thorough search at the hideout resulted in the recovery of two General-Purpose Machine Guns GPMGs 3 115 rounds of GPMGs ammunition and an AK-47 assault rifle / He said one pump action gun multiple units of surveillance drones and Biafra currency in various denominations were also recovered from the hideout / Mr Placid said the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olatunji Disu praised the operatives for their courage professional conduct and tactical precision in executing the operation / Mr Disu argued that the recovery of the substantial arms and ammunition significantly degrades the operational capacity of the IPOB ESN fighters in the South-east / The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its mandate to uphold the rule of law and guarantee the safety of every Nigerian citize





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Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB Eastern Security Network ESN Terrorist Group Arms And Ammunition Recovery Police Operation Confessional Statement Intelligence-Driven Operation Operatives Surveillance Drones Biafra Currency

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