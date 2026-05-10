Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope

A special report on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, and whether Nigerian talents are really 'not up to global standards'.

Governor Lawal described the renewed military offensive as timely, particularly due to the successful operation recorded on 10 May 2026, which disrupted a significant gathering of notorious terrorist leaders and neutralised several commanders.

The troops of the Joint Task Force (Northwest) Operation Fansan Yamma launched an elaborate and coordinated onslaught in the Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, effectively neutralising three gang leaders and recovering a cache of weapons and ammunition. The Air Component launched a precision airstrike on the identified terrorist hideout that successfully destroyed the structure, which served as the terrorists’ meeting point.

The Zamfara State Government’s commitment to ongoing support and logistics for the military and other security agencies operating in the state was reiterated by the governor





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Cross River Military Offensive Joint Task Force (Northwest) Operation Fansan Terrorist Leaders Precision Airstrike Zamfara State Government Oyo Schools Closure Nigerian Talents Global Standards

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