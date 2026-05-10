Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoRenewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria, By Mark Odigie

The news text, which spans over three paragraphs, discusses Mr Tajudeen's announcement of seeking re-election as the representative of the Zaria Federal Constituency in Nigeria's National Assembly. The statement was issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. The text highlights Mr Tajudeen's record of service and the developmental projects he has introduced to the constituency. It also mentions the various interventions and support he has provided to citizens in areas such as agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation, youth empowerment, and infrastructure development.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoRenewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria, By Mark OdigieOil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoRenewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria, By Mark OdigieMr Tajudeen’s declaration was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi.

He represents the Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.





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