This news text provides updates on the abduction of a medical director in Anambra State and the NMA's response to the crisis.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Renewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria, By Mark Odigie Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Renewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria, By Mark Odigie Edwin Emegakor, the medical director of Crown Multi-Specialist Hospital, Nkpor, was abducted by unidentified men in uniform in the evening of 7 May after he attended to his patients, the Nigeria Medical Association says.

The NMA in Anambra State has threatened to down tools if its member, Edwin Emegakor, abducted on 7 May was not freed within 48 hours. The communiqué, signed by the NMA branch Chairman, Princeston Okam and Secretary, Obiaeli Ifeanyi, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the doctor.

It said that Mr Emegakor, the medical director of Crown Multi-Specialist Hospital, Nkpor, was abducted by unidentified men in uniform in the evening of 7 May after he attended to his patients. The NMA said the kidnappers were yet to establish communication with Mr Emegakor’s family, friends or colleagues as of Saturday morning. The communiqué said relevant government agencies had been duly notified and were already taking action towards the release of the medical doctor.

“NMA Anambra condemned this recent kidnapping and insecurity and called on the government and security agencies to rise up to this challenge immediately. “A 48- hour ultimatum is hereby given to the Anambra State Government to secure the immediate release of our colleague, Dr Edwin Emegakor.

If at the expiration of the above time line and our member’s release is not secured, all the doctors in Anambra under the aegis of the NMA will down tools until our member is released. An emergency meeting will be convened within the next 48 hours to review the progress made so far,” it said.

The NMA appreciated Governor Charles Soludo, through the Commissioner for Health, Afam Ben Obidike, for the efforts to enhance service delivery in the sector, while calling for effective measures to tackle insecurity. The association urged members to continue to work towards providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to the people of Anambra despite the challenge





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abduction Medical Director NMA Anambra State Security Agencies Down Tools

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeA SPECIAL REPORT on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, and who is after Obi, Kwankwaso again?

Read more »

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeA special report on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, and who is after Obi, Kwankwaso again?

Read more »

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSpecial report on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo

Read more »

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeA special report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo for 10 years, as well as the prospect and contributions of the Kursi Group in the mining sector.

Read more »