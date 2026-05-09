This special report delves into a report that offers hope to Cross River, Nigeria, after a decade of oil-well closure. It also discusses how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo, Nigeria, over a period of 10 years.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Renewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria, By Mark Odigie Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Renewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria, By Mark Odigie In a public health advisory issued on Friday, the agency said it is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining surveillance for emerging infectious diseases.

The NCDC explained that hantaviruses are a group of viruses primarily carried by rodents, noting that humans may become infected through contact with infected rodents or exposure to their urine, droppings, saliva or contaminated dust particles. The agency noted that while some forms of hantavirus infection can cause severe illness, the disease remains relatively rare.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the outbreak has been associated with the Andes virus strain of hantavirus, a rare form known to allow limited human-to-human transmission through close contact. The health organisation said at least seven confirmed and suspected cases, including three deaths, had been linked to the vessel as of earlier this week. The cruise ship, which travelled between Argentina and Cape Verde, reportedly carried passengers and crew from several countries.

Reports indicated that investigations and contact tracing were ongoing as countries monitored passengers who may have been exposed during the voyage. The WHO, however, maintained that the overall public health risk remains low, noting that hantavirus infections are relatively rare and do not spread as easily as respiratory viruses such as COVID-19. The NCDC said current reports indicate that the overall risk to the general public remains low.

‘The event involves a limited number of confirmed and suspected cases associated with the cruise ship, with investigations and contact tracing ongoing,’ the agency said. It urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue observing preventive measures similar to those recommended for other zoonotic diseases. The agency advised members of the public to maintain clean environments and prevent rodent infestation, store food properly and dispose of waste safely.

It also warned against contact with rodents and their droppings and advised Nigerians to use protective measures when cleaning rodent-infested areas. The agency said it would continue to monitor global developments closely through its surveillance systems for epidemic-prone and emerging infectious diseases, many of which are zoonotic and transmitted by animals such as rodents and bats. It also urged Nigerians to rely on verified information from official public health authorities and avoid spreading misinformation.

‘The NCDC remains committed to safeguarding public health and will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves,’ the advisory added





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